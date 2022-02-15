What's the Morocco hotel where Anna Delvey stayed in 'Inventing Anna'?

Anna Delvey, the infamous real-life socialite, gets a retelling of her story in the new Netflix Shondaland series "Inventing Anna." A significant and unforgettable part of her story is taking her friends on an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco that (of course) isn't actually all-expenses-paid. In fact, it's the opposite — and Anna's friends are forced to pick up the tab.

In episode six of the series, we see a slightly fictionalized retelling of this whirlwind, ill-fated trip — but, what isn't fictionalized is Anna and co.'s stay at La Mamounia, a luxurious hotel in Morocco regarded as one of the best hotels in the world.

A view of a private room in the La Mamounia hotel in Morocco. Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

As Anna, Kacy, Noah and Rachel arrive in Marrakech at the hotel (in a Range Rover, of course), Noah is documenting some footage of the trip, sort of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"-style, per Anna's paid request. But, as the episode unfolds, her friends begin to realize that Anna's not really who she says she is, and her crimes start to come to light right before her eyes — and on tape.

After Anna gets chased into her room for payment, which, btw, is almost $10,000 per night, Rachel is left with no choice but to pick up the bill of almost $62,000.

And, unfortunately for all of us who are not alleged scammers, the price of La Mamounia in real life is pretty accurate to what is portrayed on the show.

For a one-night stay for four people, in the least expensive room, guests are looking at a stay that costs about 31,000 Moroccan dirhams (MAD) — which translates to about $3,307 USD.

La Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco. Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

In the episode, we see the foursome trailing through beautiful walkways lined with lush palm trees and other greenery, floating around in the incredible pools of the resort, playing tennis on state-of-the-art tennis courts, getting luxury massages in one of the resorts spas and sleeping in ornately decorated bedrooms in their own private riad — and this experience is identical to the one a real guest at La Mamounia would get.

La Mamounia also boasts four incredible restaurants, as well as four different bars, for guests to eat and drink at — perfect for those who are looking to get a full culinary experience when at their resort.

View of a terrace at La Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech. Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

Katie Lowes, who plays Rachel, a photographer for Vanity Fair, bears most of the emotional burden in this episode when she confesses to Kacy, played by Laverne Cox, that she had to front the $62,000 of the trip on her corporate card — which, of course, Anna never pays back.

Obviously, if you plan to visit La Mamounia, make sure you have a working credit card. You'll need it.