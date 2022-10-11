IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

The legendary actor passed away just five days before her 97th birthday.
By Gina Vivinetto

Angela Lansbury, the legendary star of television, movies and the Broadway stage, died Oct. 11 at the age of 96.

The former "Murder, She Wrote" star's passing was announced in a statement by her family members.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statement read.

Angela Lansbury stars as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher
Hollywood and Broadway legend Angela Lansbury's distinguished career included roles in TV's "Murder, She Wrote" and the film "Beauty and the Beast."CBS via Getty Images

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw," the statement added. "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

