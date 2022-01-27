Andy Cohen can’t stop laughing as game with Paris and Kathy Hilton goes off the rails

Andy Cohen almost lost his marbles when he played a game of “What's in Kathy’s bag?” with Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, during a Thursday appearance on his show.

The game, which involves someone wearing funny-looking glasses and guessing what the other person has in their bag, took a turn when Paris refused to wear the unfashionable "Ramona" shades that were adorned with a big pair of eyes on the front.

"These are so ugly," she joked while trying to make the glasses work.

However, Cohen assured her that the shades were supposed to be that way so that she wouldn't be able to see anything through the lenses. But that just made Paris want to strike a pose.

"Can I just be like posing," she hilariously said while giving eyes to the camera. "I look beyond in these things."

After Cohen noted that Paris was "the first guest in 12 years of this show that has refused to wear the 'Ramona eyes,'" the "Stars Are Blind" singer decided to put her pride to the side and give them a try.

"Fine I'll wear them," she said with a laugh. "You're so mean."

"Oh my God, yes," Cohen replied once she tried them on.

When the game finally got underway, the "Real Housewives" host was met with another problem when he realized that Kathy didn't understand the rules of the game. Instead of her describing the items that were in her bag, she hilariously just said what they were, leaving Paris no room to guess.

"I got my hat. I got my beach flip-flops," she said before Cohen intervened.

"No. Hold on," he said, unable to contain a laugh. "You're describing the items to her and she's guessing what the items are.

"Oh my God," Cohen added while falling back into his chair.

Andy Cohen gets frustrated while playing a game of "What's in Kathy's bag?" with Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton on "Watch What Happens Live." Bravo

But when Kathy still didn't get the rules of the game, as she described a cute pair of flip-flops as being "crystal," Cohen seemed to lose his patience even more.

"What are they?!" he jokingly yelled while flailing around in his chair. "What do you do with them?"

"You wear them," Kathy responded.

At that point, Cohen decided to move on. The next thing Kathy had to describe was a jar of caviar. But instead of giving Paris hints, she just said what it was, which made everyone erupt in laughter once again.

By the end of the game, Paris only guessed one item right, which was a phone charger.

"Let me tell you something. I have been doing this show for 12 years and I have never seen anything like that," Cohen said about how badly the duo failed the game.

Kathy Hilton tries to describe what pink furry handcuffs are to daughter Paris Hilton while playing a game of "What's in Kathy's bag?" on "Watch What Happens Live." Bravo

But instead of accepting her loss, Kathy kept trying to describe a pair of pink furry handcuffs to her daughter, who had already taken off the "Ramona" shades.

"No. It's OK. It's alright," Cohen jokingly said. "It's over. It's fine."

When the TV personality shared the funny moment on Instagram, he captioned it, "You guys. I’ve never seen a game like this. I am still laughing!!!!!"