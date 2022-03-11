Andy Cohen just gave a ‘big’ tease about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ premiere

It sounds like the upcoming premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be one for the books!

At least, that’s what Andy Cohen seemed to suggest when he teased season 12 of the reality show on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week.

“Big premiere of ‘Beverly Hills’ coming up. Oh, I guess I shouldn’t say anything,” he said, chatting with “Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson.

“I would say it’s the best premiere of ‘Beverly Hills,’ best first episode of ‘Beverly Hills’ that I’ve seen, I thought,” Cohen added.

A premiere date for has not yet been revealed, although we do know which cast members will be back for season 12.

Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all return for the upcoming season, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish" blog. Music label founder Diana Jenkins will also join as a new cast member.

Kathy Hilton will also return as a “Friend,” joined by newcomer Sheree Zampino.

Cohen, an executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise, recently shared another piece of exciting “Housewives” news: a new series based in Dubai.

“Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’” he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY in November.

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise,” Cohen said of the upcoming Dubai series, which does not have a premiere date.

There are already several “Real Housewives” series serving up drama stateside, filming in Orange County, New York, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Atlanta, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Miami.