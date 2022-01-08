Andy Cohen shares sweet pic of son Ben watching his New Year’s Eve special

Andy Cohen has a new fan: his two-year-old son!

While his son Ben not be able to watch any episodes of “Real Housewives” yet, he did get to see his dad in action during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

To conclude a Q&A that 53-year-old ran on his Instagram Stories Friday, Jan. 7, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a photo documenting the special moment with his son, who turns three next month. Cohen snapped an adorable picture of Ben wearing a pair of festive pajamas as he watched his dad and Anderson Cooper host the New Year’s Eve special.

Andy Cohen's son, Ben, watches his dad and Anderson Cooper during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live" special. Instagram / Instagram

If Ben watched the entire broadcast, he was certainly treated to some entertaining moments between the two hosts and real-life friends as well as one moment his dad isn’t too proud of.

Cohen made headlines following the special for comments he made about a competing broadcast after he had too much to drink. The commentary was directed at ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” show which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

“There’s smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” Cohen said live during the broadcast. “I mean with all due, if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry, it’s true.”

He clarified the comments the following Monday on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” and shared the one thing during the broadcast that he wished he hadn’t said.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

If there’s one thing that Cohen is proud of though, it’s his son. The host welcomed his son via surrogate in 2019 and has documented his life as a dad along the way though adorable updates on social media.

Last February, Cohen marked his son's second birthday with a cute photo he shared on Instagram. In the snap, Ben gave his best smile to the camera while he hugged his stuffed animal.

“Ben turns 2 today!” Cohen captioned the post. “He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him.”