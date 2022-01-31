Andy Cohen reveals which former 'Real Housewives' star he’d bring back

The “Real Housewives” franchise got its start in Orange County back in 2006, and this year, the Bravo hit is headed to the billionaire playground of Dubai. And in the dozen iterations of the show so far, there have been more than a hundred women who’ve made their mark as reality TV leading ladies.

While some remain active, many more have since moved on, and when “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen was asked about the latter, he mentioned one that he’d like to see return for more friendship and feud-filled fun again.

During a recent "Ask Andy," Cohen took questions from his “Watch What Happens Live” audience, and when he was asked whom he’d bring back, he didn’t hesitate to name “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks.

Reality TV star Phaedra Parks attends the "Covenant" screening at Silverspot Cinema on Oct. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“Love Phaedra!” he said.

Parks, affectionately known as the “Queen of Shade,” was a regular on the “RHOA” from the show’s third season all the way through to its ninth, when she left the series after it was revealed that she accused fellow “Housewife” Kandi Burrus of plotting to drug someone. During the season nine reunion special, she apologized for that “bad judgment.”

But while she’s the only one Cohen mentioned as a pick to return to the show, she isn’t the only one he’d like to see again personally.

When another audience member asked him whom he misses most, he mentioned former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel and former “Real Housewives of Orange County” original Vicki Gunvalson.

Bethenny Frankel and Vicki Gunvalson are the "Housewives" Cohen said he missed most. Bravo

And the reveals didn’t stop there.

Cohen also answered one fan's question about whether or not he ever broke his own rule against following any of the "Housewives" cast members on Instagram by using a fake Instagram (aka Finsta) account.

“I have a Finsta, and I don’t follow any of the 'Housewives' on my Finsta either," he insisted. "The issue is, if I follow one 'Housewife,' I have to follow all of them, because it’s only fair."

Besides, back in November, Cohen told TODAY that he uses that account to "haunt" his exes anyway.

Cohen also joked he'd pick "three of the quietest" "Real Housewives" when someone asked whom he'd invite on a vacation. He replied Porsha (Williams) because she'd "be fun," Kyle (Richards) because "she has great taste" and Heather Gay.

And finally, Cohen even told his audience the secret to landing a spot as a "Real Housewife" themselves.

It's simple, the 53-year-old explained: Just "be rich and make best friends with another 'Housewife.'"