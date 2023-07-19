Watch Andy Cohen find out he's related to a famous actor in resurfaced 'Finding Your Roots' clip

Andy Cohen interviews celebrities for a living — and it turns out he's related to a very famous one.

While appearing on Season Seven of the PBS show "Finding Your Roots," the Bravo host discovered that he shares DNA with Scarlett Johansson.

"Finding Your Roots" recently posted a clip of the moment to its TikTok page, starting with Cohen eagerly anticipating the news.

“Are you going to tell me who my cousin is now?” he asks the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“Yes, I’m gonna tell you,” Gates replies.

“Oh my God, I can’t wait," Cohen says with a big smile on his face.

After he turns the page to reveal his DNA cousin, the 55-year-old is shocked to see a photo of Scarlett Johansson.

"ScarJo? Yes!" he exclaims and holds up his arms in excitement. "You're kidding me."

Gates, who also shared the clip on his Instagram page, went on to explain how the two stars are related.

"You share identical DNA with Scarlett Johansson on chromosome two, chromosome three, chromosome seven, chromosome 14 and chromosome 19," he said.

Cohen responds by asking whether Johansson is Jewish, like he is.

"Yeah, on one half of her family," Gates confirmed. On her own episode of "Finding Your Roots," Johansson learned about how her family fared during the Holocaust.

Cohen, who was still taking in the news at this point, replied, "Wow."

The TV host isn't the only star to learn about other A-listers in their family tree on "Finding Your Roots."

Billy Crudup learned he's related to Terry Crews while chatting about his family’s ancestry with Gates. The pair met up for the first time in 2023, with Crews calling their family reunion a “miracle” in an interview with TODAY.com.

Carol Burnett discovered she was related to fellow comedian Bill Hader on the show, and said she was "thrilled" by the revelation during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Hader told Entertainment Tonight that Burnett emailed him the news: "She emailed me and said, ‘Hey, we’re related.’ And I went, ‘What?’”

Rosanne Cash also found out that she's DNA cousins with actor Angela Bassett during her appearance on the show.