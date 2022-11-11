Andy Cohen shared pics for dad’s 90th birthday — and fans are calling out the uncanny resemblance

Andy Cohen celebrated his dad Lou Cohen's 90th birthday by posting several family pics on Instagram — and now fans can't get over how much alike the the father and son look.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 54, shared the images Nov. 11, writing, "My Dad is 90 today!! Happy Birthday, Mr. Lou! He is a great role model, kind, calm, fair, flirty, and smart!"

Andy Cohen’s pics include one of his suited-up dad looking dapper as he playfully poses with one hand on his hip.

@bravoandy via Instagram

Another image finds “Mr. Lou” wearing a flowery apron as he stands next to his wife (and Cohen’s mom) Evelyn.

@bravoandy via Instagram

Cohen also included a snap of his dad with his arm around Sonja Morgan of the "Real Housewives of New York City" cast.

@bravoandy via Instagram

Cohen even shared a throwback family portrait that showed Cohen and his sister, Emily, as adorable kids.

The Bravo star's fans popped into the comments of his post to marvel over the resemblance between him and his father.

"Your face is a spitting image of your dad," one wrote.

"What a handsome man! Your twin!" gushed someone else.

Others noted that while Cohen resembles his dad, Cohen's 3-year-old son, Ben, looks a lot like Cohen did in the throwback pic.

"The last photo could be you with little Ben!!!" one wrote.

Plenty of Cohen's Hollywood pals also commented to wish his dad a happy birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays MR Lou!!!!!!" wrote "The Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer told Cohen, "90? You’re very blessed. We see where you get those good looks. Happy Birthday!!!!"

"We all love Lou! 90 years young!" wrote Ricki Lake.

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna knew of a great way to celebrate Lou Cohen's big day. "Let’s all get up on a table and dance for Lou!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!!" she wrote.