Andy Cohen accidentally drops an f-bomb on live TV while bashing celebrity death prank trend

TikTok trends can be fun and informative, but one of the newest ones has "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen swearing on live television.

Cohen, who's one of our favorite hosts (and daddies!), launched into a rant about the TikTok trend in which people film their parents' reaction to learning that their favorite celebrity has died (when they haven't) on his show Tuesday, Jan. 3.

And in the middle of declaring it the "Jackhole of the Day," Cohen may have gone just a little bit too far for basic cable.

After noting that people have been sending him reaction videos to his supposed death, he said, "I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying. I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again."

He continued, "Don’t make, distribute, or tag me in any f----- …" at which point Bravo's censors beeped him.

Cohen had quite the reaction to his f-bomb, but that didn't stop him from continuing: "... Andy Cohen death reaction videos, you freaks. Why is this even a thing! It’s not even funny!"

Andy Cohen on the "Watch What Happens Live" set. Ralph Bavaro / BRAVO

Cohen's not alone in his dislike of the trend; "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett's son recently joined in the pranking by telling her that that her co-star Michael B. Jordan had died. He's since deleted his video and apologized on Instagram.

As for Cohen, 54, we love his out-there takes on a whole lot of things. The "Real Housewives" executive producer keeps us laughing and outraged one minute, then cooing and melty (thanks to the pictures of his children Benjamin and Lucy) the next. He's not afraid to go to controversial places on TV — which makes his reaction after swearing even better.

He posted the same clip on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4, writing, "Yo Tik Tok, this is gross! (I’m so fired up about it I let the f-bomb slip for the first time my 13 1/2 years on wwhl!)"

After the slip-up, Cohen ends up swearing in a different way: "That was the first time I’ve ever done that on this show … Stop now, ya TikTokers!"