IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop fleece leggings, coats and more expert-approved layering pieces for winter

Andy Cohen accidentally drops an f-bomb on live TV while bashing celebrity death prank trend

The "Watch What Happens Live" host let an expletive slip during a segment.

Hoda says she was ‘nervous’ before ‘Watch What Happens Live’

01:06
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

TikTok trends can be fun and informative, but one of the newest ones has "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen swearing on live television.

Cohen, who's one of our favorite hosts (and daddies!), launched into a rant about the TikTok trend in which people film their parents' reaction to learning that their favorite celebrity has died (when they haven't) on his show Tuesday, Jan. 3.

And in the middle of declaring it the "Jackhole of the Day," Cohen may have gone just a little bit too far for basic cable.

After noting that people have been sending him reaction videos to his supposed death, he said, "I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying. I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again."

He continued, "Don’t make, distribute, or tag me in any f----- …" at which point Bravo's censors beeped him.

Cohen had quite the reaction to his f-bomb, but that didn't stop him from continuing: "... Andy Cohen death reaction videos, you freaks. Why is this even a thing! It’s not even funny!"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Andy Cohen on the "Watch What Happens Live" set.Ralph Bavaro / BRAVO

Cohen's not alone in his dislike of the trend; "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett's son recently joined in the pranking by telling her that that her co-star Michael B. Jordan had died. He's since deleted his video and apologized on Instagram.

As for Cohen, 54, we love his out-there takes on a whole lot of things. The "Real Housewives" executive producer keeps us laughing and outraged one minute, then cooing and melty (thanks to the pictures of his children Benjamin and Lucy) the next. He's not afraid to go to controversial places on TV — which makes his reaction after swearing even better.

He posted the same clip on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4, writing, "Yo Tik Tok, this is gross! (I’m so fired up about it I let the f-bomb slip for the first time my 13 1/2 years on wwhl!)"

After the slip-up, Cohen ends up swearing in a different way: "That was the first time I’ve ever done that on this show … Stop now, ya TikTokers!"

Andy Cohen on how his life ‘completely shifted’ since having kids

Nov. 1, 202206:07
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.