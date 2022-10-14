Andy Cohen did a Q&A with Hoda and Savannah at BravoCon. Here's what we learned

BravoCon 2022 is underway, and in addition to fan-favorite stars — including plenty of “Real Housewives” from all over the reality TV map — a couple of familiar faces from TODAY showed up at the big convention.

On Friday, Oct. 14, anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb led a Q&A with Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen, and now we know what he told them.

Savannah and Hoda took turns asking their pal burning questions submitted by fans, and the "Watch What Happens Live" host made good on an early BravoCon promise by "spilling piping hot tea" in response. Here's what he had to share.

Andy is single — but looking!

Many of the greatest answers from Cohen came from audience-led questions; for one thing, a fan wanted to know if he was dating anyone.

"I'm not," said the father of two. "Daddy needs help." He added that he is indeed looking for romance and is on the dating apps Raya and Tinder.

Footage of that Kathy Hilton rumored 'meltdown' from 'RHOBH' doesn't exist

Fans wanted to know if there was any hidden footage of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton's alleged "meltdown" in Aspen, Colorado, which aired in September. Alas, Cohen had to disappoint the audience.

"We obviously want to see everything," he said. "I promise, from me to you ... there is no footage of the Kathy Hilton (incident). You know that I'm a shade assassin; I'm going to want to show it."

A fan pushed the question, suggesting a producer might have caught some of it on a personal device.

"If it was on the producer's phone, we would show it," he assured her. "Trust me!"

Andy shared a tender moment with a fan who lost her daughter

There was one meaningful moment, when a fan noted that she'd lost her daughter in a drunk driving crash years ago, and told Cohen, "I don't sleep very well, but your shows have sustained me for nine years."

She then told him: "She happened to give me your book, so I was wondering if I could pull on your dad heartstrings to get a signature?"

Cohen then pulled the fan onstage and shared a hug with her. Who says reality TV can't help people find meaning?

In any case, that was only some of the good times Savannah and Hoda had with Cohen Friday.

Earlier Friday morning, Cohen paid a visit to Studio 1A to get kick off the BravoCon celebration, and that’s when the anchors treated him to a tagline-packed, “Real Housewives”-worthy talent reel — featuring the whole TODAY gang.

(And also featuring this gem from Al Roker: "I usually predict sunshine, but I always make it rain." Move over, Teresa Giudice!)

As for BravoCon, there’s still much more to come.

The convention will run through Sunday, Oct. 16, with more than 60 events scheduled and over 100 "Bravolebs" in attendance.