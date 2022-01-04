Andy Cohen addresses New Year’s Eve comment he regrets: ‘I was just stupid and drunk’

Andy Cohen admittedly had a little too much to drink on New Year's Eve.

While hosting CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live" with Anderson Cooper, Cohen took a jab at ABC’s "Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" show, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

"There's smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Cohen said at the time. "I mean with all due, if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry, it's true."

Cohen addressed the comments Monday on his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy."

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

Cohen's co-host, John Hill, noted things got worse once stories were published saying that Cohen went after Seacrest, even though the "Watch What Happens Live" host said if people watched the full clip, that wasn't the case.

"Exactly! That's the problem," Cohen said. "The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like, 'I trashed Ryan Seacrest,' and I'm like, I really — I hope he hears the clip, you know what I mean?"

After co-hosting the New Year's special, Cohen took to Instagram to say that he was "a hair over-served" but still had "fun" regardless.

Although some fans thought this could be the last time that Cohen would co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, a spokesperson for CNN told TODAY: “I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host on CNN next year.”