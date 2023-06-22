Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The character originated by the late Willie Garson lives on in the latest season of "And Just Like That..."

The actor, who died in 2021 at age 57, reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for three episodes when the "Sex and the City" spinoff debuted later that year.

Last season, viewers learned that Stanford moved to Japan for work after asking his husband Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) for a divorce. When Season Two debuted on June 22, the show gave a sweet update on what the character's been up to.

Stanford was always Carrie's best buddy. HBO Max

The season premiere, which is set three weeks after the Season One finale, follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she prepares to attend the Met Gala in New York City. She asks her former podcast colleague Jackie Nee (Bobby Lee) if his fashion designer wife Smoke (Bethlehem Million) will make her a dress.

When the couple arrives at Carrie's apartment one day, Smoke instantly notices the colorful kimono she's wearing.

"That is a stunning kimono!" she says.

Beaming, Carrie offers the following response: "Oh, thank you. My friend Stanford sent it to me from Japan.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Willie Garson on the set of Sex and The City in 2008. Alamy

In real life, the show's stars have been vocal about how much Garson's loss affected the energy on set. After the first season of premiered in 2021, Cantone said watching his onscreen husband in "And Just Like That..." after his death was “bittersweet.”

“It was very tough to watch,” Cantone told TODAY. “Watching my friend Willie Garson with me in one particular scene just killed me, I lost it. I miss him a lot.”

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, honored her late friend after his death by sharing a picture from set and a touching tribute on Instagram.

“This was a joyful reunion for many of us and also the first time we met some of our incredible new friends and cast members. Tonight we premier the new show and tmr you can all finally see it. Along with brilliant Willie’s performance,” she wrote.

“We wish he could be here to celebrate with us . But we know he is enjoying the hoopla from afar ❤️❤️❤️,” she continued.

Parker, whose character was Stanford's best friend, penned the following tribute to her late friend and called his loss "unbearable."

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she wrote. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."