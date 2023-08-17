How ‘And Just Like That...’ wrapped up Stanford Blatch’s storyline

"And Just Like That ..." has found a sweet and surprising way to say goodbye to Stanford Blatch.

The Aug. 17 episode of Max's "Sex and the City" revival shows the late Willie Garson's character's storyline coming to an end as Stanford himself begins anew spiritually.

In a tender scene inside Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) apartment, Carrie, who's been Stanford’s bestie for decades, shows a photo Stanford recently sent her to Stanford's ex-husband Anthony (Mario Cantone).

Stanford left Anthony abruptly in the Season One finale of "And Just Like That..." to travel with a client in Japan, but is still in touch with Carrie.

Carrie explains that Stanford, who is dressed in a monk's robe in the photo, told her in a letter that he'd moved to Kyoto and become a Shinto monk.

Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson, has become a Shinto monk on "And Just Like That..." MAX

Anthony, of course, is dumbfounded by the news. “Get the f--- out of here!” he tells Carrie.

Stanford revealed in his letter to Carrie that after "a big ugly fight" with the TikTok star, he traveled to Kyoto to "see the geishas." He went on to visit a temple, where he had an unexpected spiritual awakening.

Carrie then reads from Stanford's letter. "Carrie, for the first time in my life, I felt peace, real peace," he writes of entering the temple.

Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, appeared in several episodes of the first season of "And Just Like That..." MAX

When Anthony asks why Stanford didn't share the news with him directly, Carrie reads from the letter again."I’d tell Anthony myself, but I know he’d make fun of it," writes Stanford.

Carrie then tells Anthony that Stanford has also enclosed legal documents certifying that he's given Anthony his apartment and all of his belongings.

"I want no attachments. I have let go of all things that no longer serve me and I let it all go with love," Stanford writes in his letter.

Garson began playing Stanford Blatch on the debut episode of "Sex and the City." Alamy Stock Photo

Carrie and Anthony then raise a toast to "Stanny." Afterward, Anthony asks who gets to keep the photo of Stanford in his robe.

"Oh, I do," says Carrie. "I'm very attached."

Garson died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, after appearing in a few episodes of "And Just Like That..."

Michael Patrick King, in an interview with the Independent, said his initial plan for Stanford, prior to Garson's diagnosis, was to make him have a "midlife crisis."

“Stanford’s character always had a borderline career as a manager, and we were like going to explore the fact that it wasn’t a real career. It was going to be Carrie and him, feeling the shifts.”

Parker, who was close pals with Garson in real life, too, paid an emotional tribute to the actor Sept. 24, 2021 on Instagram. In a lengthy caption, Parker wrote that her grief following the actor's death days before was "unbearable."

"The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship," she wrote. "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she wrote.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you," she added.