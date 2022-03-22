And just like that, ‘Sex and the City’ sequel lands 2nd season

And just like that ... we've officially got another season of the next chapter of "Sex and the City" coming our way!

HBO Max announced the new season Tuesday, according The Hollywood Reporter, which means Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York(-Goldenblatt) are all likely to return — though no premiere date has been set.

"And Just Like That..." will return for a second season. From left: Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) HBO Max

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

"And Just Like That..." was initially announced as a limited series; it's a continuation of the successful HBO series "Sex and the City," which aired from 1998-2006. But after 10 episodes (the finale aired Feb. 3), there was a hunger for more.

"The fact is, we’re all thrilled," continued King. "'And Just like That…' our 'Sex' life is back."

On Tuesday, the show's official Instagram account shared a video with clips from the first season.

Each of the show's main stars shared the news on Instagram, too; Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, posted a cast photo, commenting on the announcement with her own well wishes: “Thank you to our audience,” she wrote in the caption. “Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so. X, SJ.”

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, wrote alongside a photo of the cast and a headline with the news: "We are so excited to continue the show! Thank you to all of our supporters and also to everyone who had something to say. As @variety said 'the show that made the internet explode in conversation each week'. What a thrill to be a part of a show like this! And so thrilled to get to continue."

Carrie with Big (Chris Noth) HBO Max

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, kept it short and sweet, sharing a screen capture of the news and writing, "#AndJustLikeThat...we’re coming back for season 2!"

Season one kept everyone pretty busy, with major characters finding their lives either upended or in periods of transition. Spoilers ahead: First, Carrie lost the love of her life, her husband Big, played by Chris Noth, while striking up a new love life; Miranda went back to being a redhead and ran off with Che, played by Sara Ramirez; and Charlotte's child Rock struggled with gender identity while Charlotte herself got bat mitzvahed!

Life goes on: Carrie may have found a new romance with Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

There was drama off the screen, too; Noth remains under a cloud of sexual assault allegations, which he has denied, and was cut from a scene in the finale. And of course, there was no in-person Samantha, as Kim Cattrall decided not to participate in the sequel (though the show kept Samantha in the loop via text messages).

Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda all have lunch with Stanford (Willie Garson). HBO Max

But a slew of new characters and returning ones — played by Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson (who died in September 2021), Evan Handler, Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman — kept things lively. Clearly, the writers have a lot to work with now that they're moving forward.

King had hinted to The Hollywood Reporter in February that he felt they could keep going, saying, "I want to know more about all the new characters. I want lots more. We have no answers, but we have a lot of questions.”