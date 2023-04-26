'And Just Like That' Season 2 teaser confirms the return of Aidan

If you think it's obvious which man Carrie Bradshaw should have picked in "Sex and the City," and the answer is Aidan, rejoice: her ex-fiancé re-enters the picture in the first trailer for the second season of "And Just Like That..."

In the teaser, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) walks up the steps to her brownstone, as she narrates a voiceover: "And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe … not everything."

When she turns around, Aidan (John Corbett) stares longingly at her from the bottom of the stairs.

The trailer for Season Two is, as Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) says, "full of surprises" beyond Aidan's return, revealing the current relationships of Carrie and her friends.

"If you’re lucky, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," Carrie says. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

The big changes include Miranda revealing there will be a "big step up" for her and Che (Sara Ramirez) after her separation from her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), and last-minute decision to move to Los Angeles.

As for Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and her husband Harry (Evan Handler)? Their daughter Lily (Alexandra Fong) is also sharing a possible big change, as she tells her parents and Charlotte's friend Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), "I'm ready to lose my virginity."

Carrie also shares she's having “exit out of grief sex” following the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the first season (but before she reunites with Aidan).

"It's just sex," she says, adding "life's too short not to try something new."

Though Big is out of the picture, the debate over who Carrie should have ended up with is still raging.

In "Sex and the City," Carrie winds up engaged to Aidan, the scruffy carpenter, but ultimately leaves him for Mr. Big, the suave businessman who follows her to Paris to declare she's the one for him in the series finale. After departing the show, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. Noth was not charged or sued, and denied the allegations in a statement to NBC News, saying that the encounters with the women were “consensual.”

Candace Bushnell, the author of the newspaper columns that inspired “Sex and the City,” weighed in herself in January, writing in a tweet she wouldn't have picked either for Carrie.

"When people ask me if I’m Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt," Bushnell said.

While Harry and Charlotte end up married, we'll just have to see what happens between Aidan and Carrie this time around.

"And Just Like That" returns to HBO Max in June.