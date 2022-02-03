Will there be a season 2 of 'And Just Like That...'?

With everyone bidding adieu to season one of "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That...," fans really can't help but wonder: Will there be a season two of "And Just Like That..."?

It goes without saying that this show had a bit of a rocky start for our favorite NYC gals group: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York(-Goldenblatt).

Between Chris Noth's (Mr. Big) real-life sexual assault allegations, some questionable plotline choices for some of the characters (cough, cough, Miranda), and overall, the absence of Samantha as a whole, it's safe to say fans are definitely wondering where the show will go from here.

Brady and Steve in Episode 9 of "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

What happened in the season 1 "And Just Like That..." finale?

*WARNING: finale spoilers ahead*

At the beginning of the end of the first season, we saw Carrie share a short but sweet kiss with her new man — but after Carrie and Big's lamp flickers on and off throughout the night, Carrie couldn't help but wonder... is Big trying to signal that he's jealous... from beyond????

Then, Big comes to Carrie in a dream, which reminds Carrie of the beauty they once experienced in Paris — and Carrie decides to scatter Big's ashes there. She initially invites the girls, but after a while, decides it might be best to do it on her own — and in a fabulous dress, of course. And Carrie texts Samantha, asking to get a drink while in Paris, to which Samantha says yes! If only we could've seen her.

And just like that, Carrie is back in New York, where she's taken over the podcast to be a solo venture, aptly titled the "Sex and the City" podcast. Oh, she also may or may not have kissed one of her podcast producers at the very end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Miranda grapples with the possibility of following Che to Los Angeles — which, as you could've guessed, was met with some concern from friends. But, she makes her final decision to go with Che, and even dyes her hair back to red.

Miranda dyes her hair back to red in the season finale of "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

Charlotte ties up loose ends for Rock's they-mitzvah, after Anthony gives a surprisingly paternal pep talk to Rock about being prepared for the celebration. But, Rock's hesitance on the day of leaves Charlotte no choice but to get they-mitzvah'ed herself... because, obviously.

Will there be a season two of "And Just Like That"?

Although the reviews have been mixed since the show's premiere in December 2021, a source told Page Six that HBO Max could potentially shoot for a second season — but mostly to save face for the missteps that happened in season one.

“They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans,” an industry insider disclosed.

Another source said the show might be a bit tough for HBO Max to keep up financially, but it all depends on the ratings that come in after this season wraps up. "It’s an expensive show to make and HBO Max will have to look at how many subscribers it brought in — and how many subscribers actually stayed watching the show each week," the anonymous source said.

From the POV of writers and producers, a second season is pretty much in the same place: up in the air. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture in December that, ultimately, it's up to Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and her co-executive producer Michael Patrick King.

"They kind of came together to do this," Bloys said of Parker and King. "They were all really busy and doing other things. So it is certainly a conversation we’ll have — for sure. But we haven’t decided anything or done anything."

So, for right now, there's no telling whether the future for a season two looks bright — but we'll be anxiously waiting to find out.