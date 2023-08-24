The Season Two finale of "And Just Like That..." was all about emotional growth.

The episode showed Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte — and yes, Samantha — making big decisions about the people they love most.

Below, read a recap of what happened in the last episode of "And Just Like That..." until Season Three rolls around.

Samantha returns (briefly)

Samantha (Kim Cattrall) makes her much-anticipated cameo just minutes into the episode. She phones Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) from London to tell her she tried to get a flight out of Heathrow to make a surprise appearance at "The Last Supper," the dinner party Carrie is hosting to say goodbye to her bachelorette pad in Manhattan.

But the weather got too foggy (so London!) and the plane never departed. Samantha rants that she was "f----- furious." Carrie is totally touched by her old pal's thoughtfulness.

“Wait a minute. You were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?” Carrie asks.

After some nostalgic banter (which includes a deep-cut inside joke about Season Six of "Sex and the City"), the longtime pals end their sweet call. Samantha blows a kiss into her phone, and then holds it to her chest.

Aidan asks for time

Just when things were going right for Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett), Aidan realizes his youngest son Wyatt really needs him to stay in Virginia.

Aidan comes to Carrie's old apartment and, in another throwback moment from "SATC," throws pebbles at her window to get her attention. He then explains that Wyatt, who's not yet 15, had drugs and alcohol in his system when he crashed his dad's truck and broke multiple bones.

Aidan tells Carrie he needs to stay on his Virginia farm full-time. No more visits to see her, or to live in the new apartment she bought for them, in New York City.

Carrie then suggests she come to visit Aidan on the farm. For some reason, Aidan rejects the idea. Instead, he asks Carrie to wait for him for five years, until Wyatt is out of his teens.

Carrie is shocked by the request but she clearly wants to make the relationship work.

Later, at the pair's empty apartment, she points to her and Aidan and then to the apartment. “No matter what happens, this, and this was not a mistake,” she tells him.

"Nothing’s going to happen,” Aidan replies.

Miranda makes amends with Steve (and Che)

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has struggled with her conscience ever since Nya (Karen Pittman) told her she admired how she cut exes out of her life.

In the finale, Miranda pays a sweet visit to ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg) at his new Coney Island grill. Miranda tells Steve that he was right years ago when he said he the two of them would be good parents, and he was right again when he said they should buy an apartment in Brooklyn.

“The only part you weren’t right about was us,” says Miranda.

“No. I was right about us for a long time,” Steve replies.

Both agreed they are better now as friends, with Steve joking that he couldn't tolerate the emotional "rollercoaster" if Miranda were to "flip" and "go straight again."

At Carrie's party Miranda also shared a few awkward laughs with her ex Che (Sara Ramirez) before darting off to do an impromptu interview with the BBC at her boss's request.

Charlotte stands her ground with Harry

Despite nursing a doozie of a hangover after a night of drinking with her young art world colleagues, Charlotte is able to deliver a quietly stirring monologue about how husband Harry (Evan Handler) wasn't helping enough at home.

“You are not doing it all. I know because you made a few breakfasts and ran a few errands that it feels like you are, but, in fact, you are doing the bare minimum of what I and other women have been asked — no, expected — to do around the house for years and years and years,” Charlotte tells him.

Charlotte then insists that Harry support her more because, she says, she "loves" her job, and she is "good at it."

Seema believes in love

Seema (Sarita Choudhury) decides to trust her filmmaker boyfriend Ravi (Armin Amiri) when he tells her that he lves her. Though now she must be apart from Ravi for five months while he shoots his next Marvel movie in Egypt.

The powerhouse real estate agent makes the most of Ravi's absence by inviting newly Aidan-less Carrie to join her on a trip to Greece.

The episode ended by showing Seema and Carrie sunning themselves on a Greek shore.

Lisa heals from her miscarriage

After adjusting to the idea that she was pregnant, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) now has to adjust to the loss of her baby.

At a party, Lisa is reminded of the pregnancy — which she was conflicted about to begin with.

“Did I wish the baby away?” she asks her husband Herbert (Christopher Jackson). “I feel so guilty about everything I said."

Herbert is consoling. “Thoughts are only thoughts,” he tells her. “You have nothing to feel guilty about. It wasn’t meant to be.”

He continues, “God has other plans for us,” he says.

They go back out to the party. Later in the episode, we see them holding each other in bed while they sleep.

'AJLT...' has been renewed for a third season

Fans will have to wait to find out what happens to Carrie, Miranda and the gang when the show returns.

Executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety earlier this week that Max had renewed the series for a third season.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said King. ‘And Just Like That…’ here comes season three.”