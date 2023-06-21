'And Just Like That': 7 things to remember from Season 1

It's been a year and a half since “And Just Like That...” premiered, giving viewers the opportunity to reunite with their favorite characters from "Sex and the City."

Now, the show is returning for its sophomore season, providing an update on the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). We’ll be hearing from Samantha (Kim Cattrall) this season, too: Cattrall’s cameo was confirmed. John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Candice Bergen’s character Enid Frick are coming back, too.

Ahead of the June 22 premiere, let's take a look at all the major plot points from Season One.

Carrie and Mr. Big are finally happy ... but then tragedy strikes

When the show begins, it looks like Carrie has finally found her happy ending with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). But at the end of the first episode, Big has a heart attack after a Peloton bike ride. By the time Carrie comes home, it's too late to save him.

Throughout the rest of the season, Carrie mourns his loss. After reading Big's will, she learns that he left a sizable amount of money to his ex-wife Natasha (Bridget Moynahan). When they meet in person, Natasha says that she's not sure why Big would've done such a thing. Carrie suggests that it's his way of making amends for their failed marriage.

Carrie navigates life on her own and purchases a new apartment. She soon realizes she misses her old "Sex and the City" era bachelorette apartment and moves back in. While there, she meets a new neighbor who's quite noisy but reminds her of her younger self — a young lady trying to make it in the big city.

Miranda and Steve's marriage is on the rocks. Enter: Che Diaz

In the blink of an eye, Carrie loses Big. Miranda's love story, on the other hand, seems to be slipping away more gradually.

Over the years, Miranda and Steve have settled into a comfortable routine. Now, she's craving some more excitement in her life. She soon finds it in Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a nonbinary podcaster who works with Carrie.

Miranda and Che don't exactly hit it off right away, but Miranda is soon drawn to Che's confidence. She finds herself questioning her sexuality. One day, Che comes over to Carrie's apartment to check in on her friend after her hip surgery. While Carrie naps, Che and Miranda get naughty in the kitchen and wake Carrie up.

Miranda is eager to hang out with Che more, but a few months go by before their relationship gets serious. Then, Che realizes that Miranda hasn't told Steve about their relationship. Uncomfortable with infidelity, Che says they can't see Miranda anymore. Miranda says she wants to leave Steve.

Miranda's besties are concerned that she's throwing away her marriage (and that she has a growing drinking problem), but she insists that her marriage to Steve has run its course. She then asks Steve for a divorce. He says that he doesn't have it in him to fight for her anymore.

At the end of the season, Che says they're moving to Los Angeles and invites Miranda to come with them.

Charlotte and Harry struggle to parent teenagers

Ever the perfectionist, Charlotte isn’t sure how to deal when her child Rose (Alexa Swinton) says that she doesn't feel like a girl. Soon, Rose requests to be called Rock and starts using they/them pronouns.

Charlotte worries that Lily (Cathy Ang) is growing up too fast after finding her secret social media account. She soon realizes that Lily is more innocent than she thought and puts her mom skills to use while teaching her daughter how to use a tampon.

Throughout the season, Rock prepares for a Bat Mitzvah, which they refer to as a They Mitzvah instead, but gets cold feet when the big day comes. Charlotte decides to improvise and gets officiated into the Jewish religion instead, which makes her husband Harry quite proud.

The ladies address Samantha's absence

One familiar face is noticeably absent from the "Sex and the City" spinoff: Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), who declined to participate in Season One of the reboot.

In the first episode, Carrie explains that she wasn't able to keep her friend on as a publicist because of the state of the book industry. That tore a wedge between them.

Carrie feels like Samantha "fired" her as a friend and stopped returning her calls. Miranda suggests that her pride got damaged. No matter the reason, Samantha relocated to London for a job and the two fell out of touch.

Over the course of the season, Carrie and Samantha start texting again and they agree to meet up for a drink in the season finale.

A few new faces join the friend group

Carrie makes friends with Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a real estate broker who helps her navigate life as a single lady in the city. Meanwhile, Charlotte buddies up to a mother at her children's school: Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker).

Miranda decides to take a class at a local school and has a rocky introduction to her professor, Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Soon enough, they hit if off and realize they have more in common than they originally thought.

Stanford and Anthony get a divorce

Carrie and Charlotte's favorite sidekicks, Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) and Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) make a few appearances throughout the season. Tragically, Garson got sick in real life while filming the show and died in 2021 at the age of 57.

To address his departure, the show's writers wrote a breakup into the season. Stanford moves to Japan for work after asking Anthony for a divorce.

Carrie starts dating again

Over time, Carrie channels her grief into art and writes a book about her loss. Her publisher loves it but says that it’s a bit ... well, depressing. She encourages her to start dating again so she can give her readers some hope. Eventually, she meets a nice guy and kisses him. However, she’s convinced that Big is mad at her afterwards since her lamp mysteriously starts acting up.

One night, Big comes to Carrie in a dream and she decides that she will spread his ashes in Paris. When she returns, she starts work on her brand new solo podcast and sparks fly with her coworker Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). The show ends with the two sharing a steamy kiss in an elevator.