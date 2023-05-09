A character from Carrie’s ‘Sex and the City’ past is returning on ‘And Just Like That...’

Carrie Bradshaw will be reunited with some blasts from the past when “And Just Like That...” returns for its second season.

On May 9, Entertainment Weekly reported that Candice Bergen’s character Enid Frick, Carrie’s Vogue Editor, will join Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and the rest of the cast in “And Just Like That...” Season Two.

Enid Frick first appeared on “Sex and the City” in Season Four, Episode 17. She later returned for one episode in Season Five and another in Season Six. The last time she was shown giving Carrie advice was in the “Sex and the City” movie in 2008.

Candice Bergen as her "Sex and the City" character Enid Frick. Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

Showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed the casting news to EW in the publication’s 2023 Summer Preview.

“Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid,” King said.

He also revealed that a few other “heavy-hitter performers” will pop up in “And Just Like That...” when new episodes drop this June on Max — the streaming platform previously known as HBO Max.

One of those famous faces is journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, who will portray herself, King said.

Sam Smith will be a guest star, as well. The “Unholy” singer will play themselves.

Speaking about Smith’s involvement next season, King said, “Two days after they won the Grammy, they’re on our show with a Carrie necklace that says ‘Sam.’ They said they and their sisters all have them.”

He continued, “That is the gold of having done a show that people liked: you call Sam Smith to play this nice part that we needed, and they’re like, ‘Yes, cause I love the show.’ That’s really thrilling.”

King also hinted that he has a few more casting tricks up his sleeves.

“Then there’s some treats, which I’m not gonna tell you,” he teased. “There’s a couple of surprises every now and then.”

For now, fans know that Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will be reprising their roles in Season Two based on the trailer.

There is another “SATC” fan favorite who will make their “And Just Like That...” debut with Bergen. In January, the official Instagram account for the “SATC” revival series uploaded a joint post with Parker that announced that Carrie’s former fiancé, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), is back.

The post simply showed Carrie and Aidan holding hands as they walked the streets of New York City.

In the first trailer for Season Two shared on April 26, fans learned more about what they can expect from Carrie and Aidan’s reunion.

The clip ends with Carrie walking up the steps to her brownstone before she turns around and spots Aidan.

“And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past…but maybe not everything,” she says in a voiceover.

Fans will have to wait until “And Just Like That...” is released next month to see if there is still a spark between Carrie and her ex.