See Amy Schumer dance with Ellen DeGeneres while dressed as Ellen DeGeneres

Amy Schumer and Ellen DeGeneres look like they are starring in an all-female reboot of "Twins" in their matching outfits in an upcoming episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The actor and comedian had DeGeneres seeing double when she came out dressed in the exact same wardrobe as Ellen with jeans, a white button-down shirt and white jacket along with a short-haired wig.

Schumer, 40, and DeGeneres, 64, then grinned as they did a synchronized dance in their synchronized outfits.

"How did this happen?" DeGeneres jokes in a video showing a sneak peek of the episode.

"Am I not taking over the show?" Schumer says. "I was so confused because they invited me, and I know you’re kind of wrapping things up, and I think I just thought I was going to become you and take over the show. Is that not the plan?"

DeGeneres announced earlier this month that the date of her final show after 19 seasons will be on Thursday, May 26. Schumer already has the wardrobe to be her successor.

"I would love it," DeGeneres told Schumer. "I didn’t know anything about it, but I think you should. Let’s have her take over the show."

Schumer almost did her twinning job too well.

"You almost do really look like me, though," DeGeneres said. "It’s kind of scary."

Schumer then takes off the wig and jacket, announcing that "the bit's done."

Her appearance comes ahead of her upcoming gig hosting Sunday's Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Her episode on DeGeneres' show won't air until after the Academy Awards ceremony.

"I’ll be freshly canceled," Schumer said.

She is going into it with no anxiety after years of facing crowds as a stand-up comic.

"I am not nervous," she said. "I think that’s what stand-up does to you. It goes so bad, that you lose that fear."

Schumer also sought some advice from DeGeneres, who hosted the Oscars in 2007 and 2014.

"Well, I think, have fun!” DeGeneres said. “And you know everybody, that’s the thing. You’ve been in the business long enough that you’re going to look out there and everybody knows you, and you know them. That helps tremendously.”