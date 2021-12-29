Amy Schneider made history on the popular daytime game show “Jeopardy!” that aired on Tuesday, winning for the 20th time and tying the record for most wins by a woman.

The only other woman to do so was Julia Collins, who previously set the record in 2014.

Schneider explained on Tuesday’s show that the sweater she was wearing was in honor of Collins, who had donned a similar look for her 20th win.

"Julia Collins won 20 games and so this is my 20th game and so I just wanted to wear a sweater in tribute," she explained. "She was definitely one of my favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ champions.”

Schneider was in the lead for all of Tuesday night's episode and picked up several daily doubles. She still took home the win even though she bet exactly $0 on the final jeopardy question: "The flooding of this river in 1966 destroyed or damaged some 14,000 works of art, many of them priceless."

The other two contestants, Chas Abdel-Nabi and Josette Curtis, both incorrectly guessed the Seine in France. Schneider correctly answered the Arno, a river that flows through Tuscany in Italy.

Schneider has already put her name in the “Jeopardy!” record books. Earlier this month, the engineering manager from Oakland, California became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

She’s previously said that she didn’t want to make her appearances on the show "too much about being trans" but she is "proud" to be a trans woman.

"The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret," she said at the time. "While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!"

As of Tuesday night, Schneider has banked $768,600. She had already broken the record for highest overall earnings by a woman on the show earlier this month — topping Larissa Kelly’s $655,930 total earlier this week.

Schneider is in fourth place for highest winnings in regular-season play and in consecutive games won, trailing Amodio, Holzhauer and Jennings.

She will have to win 12 more games to top Holzhauer’s 2019 third-place record of 32 consecutive wins.