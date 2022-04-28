Amy Poehler says she’s ‘down’ for a ‘Parks and Recreation’ reboot

“Parks and Recreation” fans might get to see Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson and more of their favorite Indiana natives reunite again.

Amy Poehler, who is promoting the second season of her series “Russian Doll,” spoke to People about appearing in another season of “Parks and Recreation.”

She said that she is “always standing by” for a potential reboot of the hit NBC sitcom.

Poehler, 50, added, “Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down.”

“Parks and Recreations,” a satirical mockumentary, ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. The comedy — which also starred Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones and Chris Pratt — followed a group of local government officials who worked in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

The series finale, which was the sitcom’s 125th episode, left the door open for a possible reboot. “Parks and Recreation” concluded with a flash-forward to an epilogue that showed all the characters’ lives in the future.

In 2020, the cast came together, via Zoom, for a 30-minute reunion episode that showed how Leslie and all the other characters were adjusting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special raised money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Last year, Poehler and Offerman, who have been friends since the 1990s and also co-host the reality series “Making It,” revealed to TODAY if they planned to reprise their roles again.

“I feel like Nick and I are probably the most eager and willing to do anything,” Poehler told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the time. “We don’t know how to play it cool, so yeah we’ll do it anytime.”

Offerman chimed in and said, “Call me. Yeah, anytime we can get back in that boat, I love boats, I love fishing, let’s do it.”

It seems like their former cast members could be interested too. In 2021, Lowe launched a podcast called “Parks and Recollection” with Alan Yang, a writer and producer on the show. So far, Pratt and other cast and crew members have been guests on the podcast.

But right now, Poehler is focused on her latest series “Russian Doll,” which she co-created with star Natasha Lyonne and producer Leslye Headland.

After a three-year break, Netflix dropped the second season of “Russian Doll” on April 20.

Poehler and Lyonne stopped by last week to visit Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager. Poehler spoke about the importance of now working on a series that has female writers and directors behind the camera.

“We just know so many talented women,” she said. “We were excited to work with them, and also I’m really proud of the fact that Natasha plays such an incredibly complex female character.”