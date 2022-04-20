Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne's friendship is one for the ages.

The actors visited Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday to discuss the second season of their Netflix show "Russian Doll," and the interview turned into a sweet lovefest.

“This is such a cool friendship,” Hoda said while talking to the dynamic duo, who have known each other for over 20 years.

Poehler said that her bond with Lyonne is more like family ties than friendship.

“Natasha and I are hopefully an example of what chosen family looks like," the "Parks and Rec" star said. "You choose the people that are supposed to be in your life and people that are in Natasha’s life know that they love her deeply and she loves deeply."

The admiration is clearly mutual: In the past, Lyonne has called Poehler "one of the loves" of her life.

“When we’re making (the show), especially in the edit (process), it’s like a love letter to Amy,” Lyonne said.

"No," Poehler objected, then laughed.

All kidding aside, Lyonne said that she feels emotionally attached to the show because she works on it with one of her closest friends.

"For me, it just feels like I want us to feel proud of it, you know? So as we’re making it, I'm always just so blown away and moved that you believed enough in me and in us that we could make this thing," the 43-year-old said, as Hoda was visibly touched by their close bond.

Jenna, who just released a book called “The Superpower of Sisterhood” with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush, said she admires the sisterhood that the actors have created.

"You lift her up, and vice versa, and that is exactly what what we want all of our girls to look up to," she said.

Lyonne couldn't agree more and said she enjoys working with and getting positive feedback from her friend.

"When you get a real genuine laugh or a cry or a reaction from somebody that you really trust and love, it just feels like everything," she said.

