Watch Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart join his daughter for her ‘American Idol’ audition

Dave Stewart of Eurythmics made a guest appearance on "American Idol" when his daughter Kaya Stewart auditioned to make her own sweet dreams of pop stardom come true.

The legendary musician, 70, accompanied his daughter on the show’s March 26 episode as she sang an original song the pair co-wrote called "This Tattoo."

The show's judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — were bowled over as they watched the elder Stewart walking out with his guitar to perform alongside his daughter.

"Oh, my God, blast from the past," Perry gushed of the bearded musician, who along with bandmate Annie Lennox scored a string of hits in the 1980s, including "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Missionary Man" and "Here Comes the Rain Again."

"I am loving this," said Richie.

In her introduction, Kaya Stewart explained that she grew up in a musical household. "Music has been a part of my life since before I was even born. My dad was in a group called the Eurythmics," she said. "When I was born, you know, my dad was on tour, and I was going to shows when I was still in my mom’s tummy."

Stewart with his Eurythmics bandmate, Annie Lennox, in 1986. Paul Natkin / Getty Images

She later added, "There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. (Music) was always going to be what I was going to do."

Richie noted that he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2022, the same year Eurythmics were inducted. "It was an evening that we will never forget," he said.

Richie also mentioned how thrilled he was to see Dave Stewart help his daughter to audition, telling him, "Just to have you with your daughter, I think, is so cool."

"I do, too," gushed Kaya Stewart, smiling at her famous dad.

As for the younger Stewart's audition (which ended with her sweetly hugging her nervous dad), the judges were impressed, with Richie telling her that she "slayed it."

"First of all, for the songwriting part of it and the pressure of being here, I give you so much props. And the fact that your dad showed up, I give him props," raved Richie, adding, "I love the tone of your voice, and you're an artist. You're really an artist."

"You can tell that you’ve grown up on the stage, around the stage," said Bryan.

Perry told Kaya Stewart she liked the "sparkle" in her voice but warned the singer that the judges would likely be more "nitpicky" with her, given her upbringing and experience.

In the end, all three judges voted to send Kaya Stewart to Hollywood, where she'll compete against the show's other contestants for her big break.