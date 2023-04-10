‘American Idol’ contestant tearfully apologizes to Katy Perry after duet week drama

“American Idol” Season 21 rising star Nutsa Buzaladze became emotional while opening up to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about her challenging time on the show.

The 25-year-old from Tbilisi, Georgia, struggled during Episode Eight when she had to sing a duet for Hollywood Week. Buzaladze partnered with contestant Carina DeAngelo for a rendition of “I Put a Spell On You.”

Initially, the two friends thought they would work well together, but they quickly started to butt heads. DeAngelo told the cameras she wanted to rehearse through the night but Buzaladze went to bed early.

“It hurts my feelings when somebody doesn’t take it as seriously as I do,” DeAngelo shared.

She called Buzaladze on the phone. The contestant returned and they continued to run through the song until the early hours of the morning. When it was time for their performance the next day, their outfits were a clear sign the two were not on the same page. Buzaladze donned a neon green coat while DeAngelo wore a ripped jean jacket.

Before they started to sing, DeAngelo mentioned their “time management” issues on stage.

When Perry asked her to elaborate, DeAngelo replied, “Well, some people wanted to sleep instead of working.” Buzaladze did not respond.

During their duet, their singing styles clashed. After they finished, Perry gave Buzaladze some advice. “Nutsa, don’t forget about grace,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. “More grace.”

In a lengthy Instagram post on April 4, Buzaladze uploaded a clip from the show and provided more details about Hollywood Week. She said she was “mentally destroyed after this performance.”

In Episode Nine, which aired on April 9, Buzaladze further addressed the uncomfortable moment.

She said hearing DeAngelo throw her under the bus was “hurtful” and the “hardest emotional experience I’ve had in my life. Ever.”

Buzaladze recalled trying to stay positive on stage and not allowing her emotions to get the best of her. When she sat down with the three judges to learn if she would make it into the Top 24, the singer explained her behavior during Hollywood Week.

“I wanted to apologize because I felt very bad when you said to me ‘more grace,’” she specifically told Perry. “I wanted to tell also my side of the story and I felt so bad. I was frozen.”

The “American Idol” fan-favorite continued, “I could not really speak because I didn’t want to cry on stage. But after I left the stage I was just destroyed. So I wanted to apologize for that.”

Perry immediately gave Buzaladze a hug before clarifying her comment. “That’s so wonderful,” the 38-year-old musician said. “And Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it’s OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong, but also with grace.”

The “American Idol” judge then shared that she related to Buzaladze “because I know what it means to be a strong woman, (to) want to be strong and to never break and to feel like anything could get to me. But, that’s not real.”

She applauded Buzaladze for her heart and talent before a clip from the Georgia native’s final performance was shown.

The powerhouse vocalist delivered a strong version of “Proud Mary.” She ended the anthem by belting the final note on her knees.

“Well, I guess we are nuts for Nutsa!” Perry told Richie and Bryan.

Perry later applauded Buzaladze’s showmanship and compared her onstage presence to Jennifer Lopez. At the end of her segment, the three judges revealed Buzaladze made it into the Top 24.

DeAngelo, who was eliminated, also posted on social media about her rocky time on the show.

“Through darkness and loss, hold your head up high and have conviction in knowing your story is not over,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 7. She ended her caption by thanking the “American Idol” team for the opportunity.