Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice.

That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie.

"This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.

"I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time."

The actor, who broke through as a child star in "Who's the Boss?" in 1984, continues, "There’s still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back at where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed.

Alyssa Milano in 2009. Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going."

In November, Milano posted a group picture on Instagram with her "Who's the Boss?" co-stars Tony Danza, Rhoda Gemignani and Danny Pinaturo, and seemed to be alluding to the upcoming sequel series. "Getting closer. If you know what I mean," she wrote.

The "Boss" sequel has been in the works for years, but in June news broke that it had found a home, on Amazon's Freevee. No other information has emerged since.