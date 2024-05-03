Who is Alexandra Jarvis’ husband, Sergio Ducoulombier, from ‘Selling the OC’?

On the new season of “Selling The OC,” Alexandra Jarvis is not holding back from showing off her man. Sergio Ducoloumbier briefly joined his lawyer-turned real estate agent wife in the spotlight during the Season 3 premiere of “Selling the OC,” which dropped on Netflix on May 3.

The new season opens with Jarvis discussing the couple’s 2023 wedding and honeymoon in Italy, interspersed with glamorous photos of their special day.

In “Selling the OC,” 11 luxury real estate agents working for the same firm navigate workplace drama and compete to land the most expensive listings in Orange County, California. The show first introduces Ducoulombier to viewers at Gio’s poker night in Season 1. Jarvis later reveals more details about her beau to co-star Kayla Cardona about her then-fiancé during a dinner in Season 2.

Who is Jarvis’ husband, Sergio Ducoulombier?

Ducoulombier is the CEO of Slip Cash, a company that produces devices to accept cashless payments from mobile phones.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the University of Washington with a business administration and management degree in 1999. Ducoulombier also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his Facebook profile.

“He’s been working so hard on this company he started a few years ago,” Jarvis told Kayla in Season 2. “It’s a Fintech company and he created an entire product, (he) has a patent on it.”

When did Jarvis and Ducoulombier meet?

Jarvis and Ducoulombier started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2020, but the details of their early relationship are scarce.

Jarvis wrote in an anniversary post for Ducoulombier in June 2022: “3 years ago, today, I met my best friend and we’ve been inseparable ever since he walked into that restaurant and beat me at rock, paper, scissors.”

Why were they playing rock, paper, scissors in the restaurant? Jarvis is never clear in her post, but whatever the reason, it worked out.

When and where was Jarvis and Ducoulombier’s wedding?

Jarvis and Ducoulombier tied the knot in April 2023 at the Villa del Balbianello, which overlooks Lake Como, Italy.

“We wanted to have a very intimate and romantic wedding day without all the traditional expectations around us,” Jarvis told People. “So we decided let’s the two of us go to Italy. We’ve been before and it’s actually where I told him I loved him.”

For the ceremony, Jarvis wore a dazzling jeweled dress by Michael Costello, which she donned on camera back in Season 2.