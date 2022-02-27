How Alanna Ubach went from the sarcastic teen sidekick to the messy mom in ‘Euphoria’

Alanna Ubach is one of those actors who seemingly has been in everything. Her latest role as the wine-guzzling, disheveled mom of Cassie and Lexi in “Euphoria” has brought her back into the consciousness of pop culture, but actually — she’s always been there already.

This was apparent when a meme went viral recently showing side-by-side pics: One of her in “Euphoria” paired with a photo from "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," her second-ever film where she played the brassy and belty Maria. Millennials and Gen Z’ers alike dropped their jaws in shock that it was the same person, maybe not fully understanding how time and aging works.

Alanna Ubach and Whoopi Goldberg in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."

Ahead of Sunday's "Euphoria" finale, TODAY had the opportunity to reflect with Ubach on her expansive career, and dig into her work on the HBO series that has left fans of the show wanting more.

'You always have to look at the parents'

After beginning to audition for roles at just 13 years old, Ubach said she didn't land anything until she was 16. At first, she was always cast as the bubbly, sarcastic best friend. “I think it was because I was really short,” she told TODAY. “When you’re short, a brunette and you’re an actor in the ‘90s, you’re going to be playing the best friend for years.”

Being the best friend paid off and soon progressed to other huge hits, most notably “Legally Blonde” and its sequel where she played one of Reese Witherspoon's sassy sorority sidekicks. After that, she said her agent tried making the most money by placing her in a litany of pilots that never took off.

“‘Waiting’ is really the one movie where I stopped being the best friend,” she said. “It was like oh, she’s not that. She’s a very weird lady that is always sort of on her own. ‘Waiting’ sort of established, OK, she’s actually a character actor.”

Then came “Meet the Fockers,” she lent her effervescent voice to Mamá Imelda in the Disney Pixar hit “Coco,” and then she landed “Euphoria.”