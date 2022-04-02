Alanis Morissette gives the ‘Bridgerton’ spin to one of her classics

Alanis Morissette is here to remind “Bridgerton” fans that love can be messy.

The 47-year-old singer teamed up with Duomo and Kroma to give her 1995 hit song, “You Oughta Know,” a classical twist. Released by Netflix on Friday, the music video shows Morissette wearing a deep red suit as she sits on a bench in a “Bridgerton”-inspired garden setting.

As she belts the passionate lyrics, she is surrounded by a string section. Footage of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) fiery romance is intertwined throughout, adding to Morissette’s haunting rendition. (Note that there’s profanity in the video.)

The instrumental version was featured in the fifth episode of “Bridgerton” season two, just as Kate tells Anthony that they cannot act on their feelings for one another.

“You Oughta Know” is featured on Morissette’s third studio album, “Jagged Little Pill.” The two-time Grammy-winning track is about a person who is angry at their ex and “the mess” they left when they went away.

Composer Kris Bowers and “Bridgerton” music supervisor Justin Kamps spoke with TODAY about season two’s soundtrack and choosing the right song for the moments in the show.

“If you read the lyrics, and you think about what’s happening in this scene, you’re like, ‘OK, I get it,’” Kamps said, noting that even though the lyrics aren’t heard, the cover jogs people’s memory.

Bowers added that the musical scores help in taking the viewers on the same emotional ride that the characters are going through. “The best thing could be is if people enjoy that journey so much in watching the show that why they listen to the music, they feel as much of that emotionally as possible,” he said.

Fans will be excited to know that Kate and Anthony's romance will continue in the confirmed third season.

“There will be more of Kate and Anthony,” Ashley told TODAY at a Netflix "Bridgerton" dinner celebrating South Asian culture in Culver City, California, on March 29.

The actor also spoke about bringing South Asian characters to Regency England, saying, “It’s so important to see because you’re not getting enough of it.”

“So (for) shows like this, to bring actresses like myself, Charithra Chandran and Shelley Conn to represent this incredible family … it’s such a moment and I’m super excited to enter the world,” she added. “I feel so proud.”