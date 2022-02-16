Al Roker teases appearance in upcoming ‘Proud Family’ reboot

Al Roker has a habit of popping up on our screens outside of his role as co-host and weatherman for TODAY. His list of cameos includes appearances on “30 Rock,” "The Blacklist" and "Seinfeld."

And now, he's about to add one more.

In the upcoming reboot of the early 2000s Disney classic “The Proud Family,” Al will make an appearance as himself, joining a star-studded guest cast that includes Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Lil Nas X and more.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will return fans to the world of Penny Proud as she navigates the teenage struggles of friendship, dating and, most importantly, family.

But this isn’t the first time Al has been a part of the antics of the Proud family.

Al Roker will appear in "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" as himself, even down to the bright pink glasses. Disney/ TODAY

Al played an “evil” version of himself in a couple of episodes of the original series. After Penny had an argument with her parents and wished all adults would disappear, Al appeared as a wish-granting weatherman, convincing Penny to sign a contract to make kids rule the world.

In his upcoming appearance in the revival, “we have some college high jinks" now that the characters are grown up, Al said Wednesday on TODAY.

“Just when you think he can’t get any more iconic,” Savannah Guthrie gushed.

The original cast will reprise their roles, including Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as her father, Oscar, and Paula Jai Parker as her mother, Trudy. And of course, who could forget Suga Mama, voiced by JoMarie Payton, who will return, ready to bring tough love and plenty of laughs.

Based on the show’s trailer, as Penny grows into a “young lady,” Oscar appears to do everything in his power to stop it.

“I told you, Penny, no dating before you’re married!” Oscar scolds, before dressing her in head-to-toe knight armor — or, as Suga Mama calls it, “like Darth Vader.”

“Some things change and some things don’t,” the trailer promises.

One update to the reboot is a new theme song. Originally sung by Solange and Destiny’s Child, songwriter and composer Kurt Farquhar said in a recent music featurette that the goal was to reimagine the song for the revival, while still ensuring that people who grew up with the show “feel like that’s still their song.” The new theme song will be sung by Joyce Wrice.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premieres Feb. 23 on Disney+.