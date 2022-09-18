Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has dramatic transformation into drag queen Poppy Love

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack.

Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag on the VH1-reality show that is a spin-off of "RuPaul's Drag Race." On the sixth episode of the show, which premiered on Friday, Sept. 16, the top five remaining queens revealed their true identities before one of them was sent home.

Fans learned that Chakra 7 was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum Tatyana Ali, Chic-Fil-Lay was "Glee" star Kevin McHale, Thirsty Von Trapp was "Ugly Betty" star Mark Indelicato, Donna Bellissima was "Mean Girls" actor Daniel Franzese and Poppy Love was really McLean.

Sadly, by the end of the episode, Franzese was sent home.

AJ McLean and McLean as "Poppy Love." Corbis via Getty Images/VH1

That means that McLean, McHale, Ali and Indelicato all have another shot at the crown and chance to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice.

When each one of them revealed their identities, no one seemed as shocked as judge Carson Kressley, who said, "Oh my gosh," when he learned that McLean was competing in the show.

In his solo interview that aired on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race," McLean said, "It is an honor to be here. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win that crown. I want this."

Shortly after everyone's identities were revealed, fans took to Twitter to show how surprised they were. One person said that they never would've guessed that McLean — who is married to Rochelle Karidis with two children — was Poppy Love.

“This ruveal blew my mind,” one fan wrote .

Another said that it was shocking to learn Poppy Love's real identity.

So far, Poppy Love, Chakra 7, Chic-Fil-Lay and Thirsty Von Trapp have all done an incredible job at impressing the judges.

In Season Two, Episode Two, of the show, fans got out of their seats to clap for Poppy Love when she performed Christina Aguilera's 2011 song “Show Me How You Burlesque."

In another episode, Poppy Love teamed up with Morgan McMichaels to perform “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica.

On Instagram on Friday, McLean shared how much he loved getting up in the gig as his drag alter-ego.

"The secrets finally out, ha!" he wrote. "Thank you so much to @rupaulsdragrace for letting me be my most glamorous self, I had the time of my life being Poppy Love!! #CelebDragRace"