Aidy Bryant posts emotional tribute after exiting ‘SNL’: ‘Thank you from my whole heart’

Aidy Bryant is giving thanks to the cast, crew and writers at "Saturday Night Live" for a decade of laughter.

The 35-year-old funny lady, who made her final appearance on "SNL" on Saturday's season 47 finale, posted a gallery of pics of her time on the legendary sketch comedy show to Instagram on Monday.

In her caption, Bryant expressed gratitude to those who helped her find her way while simultaneously making her "laugh harder than I knew was possible."

“hi! i started on snl when i was 25, i had never been on camera, never produced, and had a lot to learn. in my 10 years at the show there are so many people who helped me in so many ways. Gena, Chris, Wally, Jodi, Tom, Eric, Dale, Audrey, Amanda and all of the crew who’s (sic) long hours and laughs in rehearsal meant the most. the cast and writers that i got to work with over the years made me laugh harder than i knew was possible," she wrote.

She added, "i love you and thank you from my whole heart. 💕"

Bryant’s fans thanked her for 10 years of sketch-comedy gold in the comments of her post.

“Absolute SNL legend, we love you Aidy!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️,” gushed one.

“Thanks for making Saturday nights worth staying up for 💜💜💜,” wrote another.

Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 21, 2022 Will Heath / NBC

On Saturday's finale, Bryant bid a heartfelt goodbye to viewers during a special appearance on the "Weekend Update" segment of the show. She and co-star Bowen Yang reprised their hilarious trend forecaster characters for the appearance, which ended with Bryant saluting “10 nice years” at “SNL” and Yang calling her “A friend I couldn’t have done this without.”

Cast member Michael Che presented Bryant with red roses as he and Yang both kissed her on the cheek.

The "Shrill" alum is one of four longtime “SNL” cast members to exit the show this season. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney also appeared for the last time on Saturday’s finale.

McKinnon, 38, got tearful during a cold open goodbye sketch when her character gets whisked off to outer space by aliens, while Davidson, 28, signed off in his own "Weekend Update" appearance.

"I appreciate ‘SNL’ always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow,” said Davidson, who was just 20 when the show's creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, hired him as a cast member.

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime," added Davidson.