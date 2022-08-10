We cannot unsee this super-flexible Ukrainian contortionist’s ‘AGT’ performance

There are some performances that are difficult to watch and also difficult to look away from — and Ukrainian contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov has seemingly mastered that tough line to walk.

The contortionist took to the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the first night of the "America's Got Talent" live shows of the season and ... well, you should see for yourself:

As Yenivatov, helped by his wife, twisted and turned his body in seemingly impossible positions, the audiences and judges could be heard audibly gasping.

After the performance — which ended with a kiss between the two performers — the audience gave them a standing ovation.

The judges seemed impressed, if slightly disturbed.

"It's horrible, it's weird, it's disturbing and it's fascinating at the same time," judge Sofía Vergara said. "I can't believe that a human body can do this kind of thing."

"You really pushed yourself and did things we've never seen before," judge Simon Cowell said, adding that he hadn't liked their initial audition but that "tonight, I love you."

Judge Heidi Klum said she "cannot believe half the stuff I'm seeing when I'm sitting here."

"You're like a human nutcracker," she quipped.

Yenivatov and his wife, Aurélie Brua. Trae Patton / NBC

The live performances of "America's Got Talent" returned Aug. 9 and will air Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the next five weeks. Each Tuesday night will feature 11 acts and then viewers can vote to advance two acts to the next round. Wednesday's shows will reveal which two acts move on to the finale.

During the show's pre-recorded auditions, which aired earlier this year, Cowell initially gave the Ukrainian pair an "X" — meaning he was voting to not let them advance — but took it back when he learned they were from Ukraine.

"When Simon took back his X to honor the people of Ukraine, we felt so much compassion," Yenivatov said in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday night. "So tonight, I perform for peace and I perform for the people of Ukraine."

"AGT" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For more information on how to vote for your favorite performer or the show, click here.