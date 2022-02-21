'AGT’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer.

In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her."

They added that Marczewski had found strength in her faith.

"Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus," the statement concluded. "We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Marczewski had skyrocketed to fame after winning the Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent" in June 2021. During her audition, she explained that she had been fighting cancer for the past several years.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she told the audience. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happened to me.”

She performed an original song, "It's OK," which moved the judges to tears.

Nightbirde after winning the Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent." America's got Talent / YouTube

“I have a 2% chance of survival but 2% is not 0%," Marczewski told the audience. "Two percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is." By August, however, the then-30-year-old had to drop out of the show to focus on her health.

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding,” she wrote at the time. “What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

Tributes poured in for the talented singer. "We Love you, Nightbirde," 'AGT' host Terry Crews wrote on Instagram. "Our condolences go to her closest family & friends."

"We love you. Rest in peace," judge Heidi Klum wrote on her Instagram stories.

In a November interview with CNN, she said she was "getting a little better" and thankful to be alive.

“I don’t know if it’ll ever become casual to me again, just to live,” she said at the time. “I am so proud of everything I am writing right now... Pain can be a gift because it really, really drives you to deep places to dig for gold."

After turning 31 in December, Marczewski shared her last post on Instagram on Jan. 11, 2022.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real,” she wrote. “I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”

Monday, in a statement to TODAY on behalf of “America’s Got Talent," the show shared its condolences for Marczewski:

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

