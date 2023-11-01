Adrienne Bailon-Houghton announces she's stepping down as E! News host

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is saying goodbye to E! News.

The actor and host of the late-night entertainment news program revealed in an Instagram post on Oct. 31, that she is stepping away from the show to focus on the next chapter of her life: being a present mom.

"This past year has been a huge sacrifice for my family, being bi-coastal and traveling weekly as a family between NY & LA, to be a part of the incredible legacy of E! News," she wrote alongside a video compilation of her time on set. "I have absolutely loved my E! NEWS family and this experience so much, but I have also really loved the time my baby has been able to spend with my family back east."

The former Cheetah Girl continued by writing, "After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to step away from the show to allow for more flexibility in my family life. But I will be cherishing these next few weeks with our incredible crew… who I love so much! They are truly the best!"

She noted that she is holding on to every second she has left and gave her co-host Justin Sylvester a sweet shout-out.

"The incredible friendship of my co-host, @justinasylvester — you are not just my friend, you are my family. You’re not only incredibly talented but you have a heart of gold and the wittiest sense of humor!" she commented. "I have looked forward to coming to work every day to laugh with you and make the best memories & that we did! Thank you for loving me and my baby boy.. even teaching him to walk! So with that said… you’re stuck with me forever!"

Bailon-Houghton wrote that she began working in the industry since she was 15 years old: "And 25 years later, my next chapter and purpose is loving on my son and being a present mom!"

"But hey like always… I’m looking forward to what this new season of life brings," she concluded.

Bailon-Houghton and Sylvester were named co-hosts of E! News in 2022 when the show was revived after a two-year hiatus. Keltie Knight is known to fill in for the hosts.

Bailon-Houghton and husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child through surrogacy in August of last year. The actor had previously endured eight IVF cycles and suffered multiple miscarriages.

“Your journey to motherhood is your journey,” she told TODAY.com in April of this year. “No one can rob you of that — infertility can’t even rob you of that. Ask yourself: ‘Why do you have the desire to be a mom so deeply?’ Ultimately, it comes down to love.”