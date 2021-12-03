Adele’s fans are divided over her brutal ‘Real Housewives’ opinion

Even though "The Real Housewives" is one of Bravo's biggest franchises, the shows don't impress Adele at all.

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t," she told YouTuber NikkieTutorials while getting her makeup done on Nikki's channel on Thursday. "My brain will die; I can’t."

"Also, I don't know who any of them are so I don't feel like I can start from the beginning when it's been on for so long," the "Easy on Me" singer continued.

However, Adele did say she tried watching "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" once. “One time I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey' when they were all, like, literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she joked.

"I'm not going to lie. It just doesn't work for me," she added while noting that she would "rather watch a wildlife program" instead.

Adele's fans were torn on Twitter. Some sounded off on the "30" artist for not keeping up with the popular "housewives" like Teresa Giudice, Erika Jayne and Nene Leakes, while others gave her props for speaking her mind.

When Nikki asked the 15-time Grammy-winning singer if she's more into "Love Island," Adele hilariously said she couldn't "bear that show" either.

"Oh my God. My son's dad loves stuff like that and I remember one time trying to get into it when I was home for a summer doing shows, I couldn't believe it," she said. "They're all f---ing having sex on TV."

The "I Drink Wine" singer also spoke to Nikki about her life in the limelight and revealed which celebrity she'd still like to meet.

“Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is the Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she said. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger.”