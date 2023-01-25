Adam Scott addresses awkward moment filming ‘Boy Meets World’: ‘Tugging at me for 29 years’

More than a decade before Adam Scott found fame playing Amy Poehler's love interest on "Parks and Recreation," he had a recurring guest role as troublemaking teen Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World."

Though Scott's character was literally too cool for school — Griff once hired a stand-in to go to class for him — behind the scenes, the actor felt as though the show's stars didn't really like him.

Scott joined former castmates Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle for the Jan. 23 episode of their rewatch podcast "Pod Meets World," where he discussed with Strong an awkward incident that took place between them on the show's set.

"Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years, according to Danielle," Scott said, before describing how the the painful moment unfolded.

Scott recalled being backstage with fellow guest stars Blake Sennett (who used the surname Soper at the time) and Ethan Suplee, who played Griff's lackeys, Joey and Frankie. The three were watching Strong and others shoot the last scene of the show's Season Two finale.

"The scene ends, everyone just erupts and starts cheering, end of the season," remembered Scott. "Blake and Ethan high-five and hug, they come up to me, high-five and are just cheering. … Then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and give you a high-five and hug you and after they do that I’m like, 'Hey, congratulations, buddy,' and I give you a high-five and I go in and hug you.

"And as I do that," Scott continued, "You push me off and you give me this look, like, 'Wait a second, who the f--- are you?' and then you run away."

Adam Scott as Griff Hawkins on "Boy Meets World" ABC

Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on the show, was shocked by Scott’s memory. “Are you serious? Why would I do that?” he asked.

Scott told Strong that he was happy he had no recollection of the moment. "Because to some extent that means it wasn't a traumatic experience for you," he said.

Strong added that Scott's memory came as even more of a surprise because he's someone who's always been a "hugger." "That totally doesn't sound like me at all," he insisted as his co-stars agreed, laughing.

"That's such a relief," said Scott, adding, "Again, 29 years."

When Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the show, asked Scott if he'd really been bothered by the memory for 29 years, Scott said that he had.

"I remember being surprised when I got the call to come and be in Season Three a few months later because of that," said Scott.

But Scott's humiliating memories from the show didn't stop there. He went on to address a rumor, begun decades ago on an internet message board, that Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on the series, didn't like him.

"I remember going on (the message board) and just being so thirsty for any recognition or anyone even knowing that I was on television," recalled Scott. "I think I read somewhere, someone said, 'Well, I heard that Topanga doesn’t like Griff.' Is that what the story was?"

Fishel recalled that the commenter said that she had allegedly told fellow students at her school that "nobody" in the show's cast liked Scott.

"For one thing, that just wasn’t true. Nobody didn’t like you, that was not the situation," said Fishel, adding that she went out of her way to avoid talking about "Boy Meets World" at school.

In true Hollywood fashion, Scott recalled that despite the nasty comment hurting his feelings at the time, he was excited to read about himself.

"There was a little bit of a thrill to it because I was being talked about on the internet in reference to the show that I was on," he said.