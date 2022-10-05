Adam Devine belts his heart out in new trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect’ series

Bumper Allen is back! But this time, instead of focusing his efforts on beating the "Pitch Perfect" Barden Bellas, he's belting his heart out from Berlin, Germany.

On Oct. 5, Peacock released a teaser for the upcoming spin-off series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," bringing Adam Devine's beloved character back to the screen.

The new clip, which runs about one minute and 20 seconds long, features Devine getting up close and personal with the camera as his lovable (yet conceited) role from the first two of the three films.

"Hey, everyone! It's me, Bumper Allen," he says. "I know I may have been off the grid for a little while, but I've been busy putting together a little mashup for you guys. You might recognize a familiar face, or seven."

Devine then appears in a series of floating boxes, harmonizing with himself to Nena's 1983 German hit "99 Luftballons," which is likely a nod to where the three-part series is set to take place: Berlin.

In the upcoming show, Allen moves to Germany several years after the original "Pitch Perfect" movies took place, as he has a hit song in the country's capital and is working to revive his music career, according to the synopsis.

On Sept. 29, Peacock released its first look into "Bumper in Berlin" with a series of photos, which also feature stars like Sarah Hyland, Udo Kier and Lera Abova, among others.

Adam Devine as Bumper Allen sits beside Sarah Hyland as Heidi on the new "Pitch Perfect" spin-off series. Julia Terjung / Peacock

"Bumper. Is. BACK. Get your first look at @ADAMDEVINE's return to the Pitch Perfect universe," the streaming service tweeted, accompanied by microphone and musical notes emoji.

In the first two "Pitch Perfect" films, Allen is the leader of the Treblemakers male a cappella group, who both befriends and competes against the rival female singing troupe, the Barden Bellas.

In an unlikely pairing, Allen and Rebel Wilson's character, Fat Amy, start an on-again-off-again relationship. In the third film, however, Fat Amy says that the two broke up. The new series will be the first time fans have seen Allen since the second film.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will begin streaming Nov. 23 on Peacock.

Peacock is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.