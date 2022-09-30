First look: Adam Devine returns to the 'Pitch Perfect' universe in new spin-off

It seems there's a lot that's happened since you've been gone from the "Pitch Perfect" universe.

Peacock released a first look of the new spin-off series on Thursday in a tweet thread, sharing glimpses into Adam Devine's character, Bumper Allen, and his adventures. The new series is called "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin."

Devine, who appeared in the first two films, is set to reprise his role as Bumper, the antagonist and leader of the Treblemakers a cappella group. The new series follows Bumper's life after the "Pitch Perfect" years, as he moves to Germany to reprise his music career years after when we left off with him.

The second "Pitch Perfect" film, released in 2017, ended with Devine's Bumper character performing "All of Me" on NBC's "The Voice" and getting a four-chair turn from then-coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Pharrell, and Christina Aguilera.

Bumper didn't appear in the third film, though his on-and-off again girlfriend "Fat Amy," played by Rebel Wilson, said on-camera that they'd broken up.

The new series will be executively produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, the former of whom directed "Pitch Perfect 2."

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release on Sept. 22 that they "jumped" at the opportunity to create a series based on the iconic films.

"To top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise," Rovner said.

The first look pictures show Devine with his classic Bumper facial expressions, accompanied by actors like Sarah Hyland, Udo Kier and Lera Abova, among others.

"Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 23.

