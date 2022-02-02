ABC suspends ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg for saying Holocaust ‘not about race’

ABC News suspended “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after she said the Holocaust was not about race, the network said Tuesday.

In a statement, Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, called Goldberg’s comments “wrong and hurtful.”

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Godwin said. “The entire ABC News organization stand in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Goldberg made the comments Monday morning while the panel was discussing a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Nazi death camps. She apologized hours later.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,’” she said. “I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.