What happened between Janine and Gregory in the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 finale?

Straightening crooked pictures, numerous almost kisses and simply sizzling romantic tension for three seasons between Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie finally has the concrete result that "Abbott Elementary" fans have been wanting.

The two Philadelphia teachers, who have been exploring — yet also running away from — their feelings for each other, took their friendship to the next level in the school-based sitcom’s Season Three finale, "Party," May 22.

Did Janine and Gregory finally kiss (again) in the 'Abbott Elementary' finale?

Janine, played by show creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson, bids farewell to her party guests and is in the middle of cleaning up her home when Gregory, played by Tyler James Williams, returns to her place.

He had initially left for the night because he thought Manny, played by Josh Segarra, was hanging around after others departed to romance Janine. But, Gregory doubled back after a couple of friends encouraged him to go for it after he saw Manny walking down the street and away from Janine's place.

Earlier in the night, Janine confessed to the camera that she planned to tell Gregory about her feelings for him and was disappointed at his decision to just leave after the party. In recent episodes — and even earlier that night — there were instances of the two about to kiss, but they were always interrupted by someone or something at the last second.

Janine answers the door after she hears a knock and sees Gregory, who informs her he fixed her flickering porch light. After he marches inside, Gregory plants a passionate kiss on Janine.

The handyman work was a callback to one of Janine and Gregory’s earliest interactions in Season One, when he straightened a crooked picture on her classroom wall. It was an especially kind gesture that caught her attention at the time because her then-boyfriend, Tariq, hadn’t been showing any sort of initiative.

Fans may remember Janine and Gregory previously kissed during a work getaway in the Season Two episode "Teacher Conference," but they immediately buried their feelings for each other and didn't purse anything more than friendship at the time.

The kiss that sealed three seasons of romantic tension. Gilles Mingasson / Disney

In the finale, Gregory closes Janine's entry door and then the window blinds, blocking the camera crew from seeing how the night ends. But, it's pretty clear the two are officially romantically involved in some capacity after so much back and forth.

What ‘Abbott Elementary’ actors and fans are saying about the kiss

Tyler James Williams said as much in an interview with TVLine published May 22.

"There’s no going back from this moment,” he said.

"I’m actually really excited to explore where they’re headed, because for so long, it’s been kind of stop-start-y," he added. "Now, I can actually lean fully into the intention that has been simmering with Gregory for some time."

Janine and Gregory have been giving each other googly eyes for three seasons. Gilles Mingasson / Disney

The definitive kiss has gone down "in sitcom history," according to the "Abbott" fans on social media.

"This gregory and janine kiss is going down in sitcom history, everyone say thank you quinta brunson," one fan tweeted May 23.

"Janine and Gregory just gave us one of the hottest makeouts in TV history!!!!" another wrote on the episode's release day.

"We had our doubts yall, we really did, but Janine and Gregory finally got it together and I’ve never been more happier," a third summed up.

Brunson and Williams posted about the lightbulb moment (no pun intended) on their Instagram stories.

@quintab via Instagram

She shared a photo of the moment Gregory told Janine that he fixed the light and encouraged fans to stream the episode.

Williams posted the lightbulb and smirking face emoji to his story.

@willtylerjames via Instagram

Williams said in his TVLine interview that their coming together does not mean the hard part is over.

“They have to live in the reality of this choice,” he said.

“I’m not sure the audience has really thought about all the ways it could go right and wrong,” he continued. “I think we’ve just kind of been in this place of hoping that it happens. But there’s going to be unknowns that they’re going to have to explore. This is the first time we’ve seen them actually in a place where they’re accepting their feelings at the same time. We’ll be taking Season 4 to really explore what comes with that.”

Was 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 4?

"Abbott Elementary" was renewed for Season Four in February.

ABC announced May 14 that the show will air at 9:30 p.m. ET, instead of its usual time of 9 p.m., on Wednesdays in the fall. Fans can also stream episodes of the show on Hulu.