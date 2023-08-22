‘A League of Their Own’ TV series has been canceled, Amazon confirms

Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own,” which follows a World War II-era team of female baseball players, has been canceled after a single season, the company confirmed Aug. 21.

The show’s co-creator Abbi Jacobson, who also stars as team catcher Carson Shaw, expressed her disappointment on social media.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today,” Jacobson wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bulls--- and cowardly. …

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew,” Jacobson continued. “A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

Amazon confirmed the cancellation in a statement Monday, saying the show would “no longer be moving forward.” Asked about details surrounding the decision, Amazon directed NBC News to a Deadline article that says the “length of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes” influenced the cancellation, referring to the strikes by the Hollywood writers and actors unions. The company did not respond to Jacobson’s comments.

Jacobson’s post, which had amassed over 100,000 likes as of Monday afternoon, received support from several fans and celebrities.

Rosie O’Donnell, who played Doris Murphy in the original cult classic 1992 film, left a comment on the post, saying “Beautiful job u — a wonderful show — in every way.”

“The L-Word” star Leisha Hailey also commented on the post, writing: “The show was amazing and loaded with talent. We all thank you for making it.”

Desta Tedros Reff, a writer on the series, reacted to its cancellation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing in part, “This was not anything we expected and feels particularly devastating and ‘cowardly’ given the state of the world for POC’s (people of color) and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

LGBTQ fans, and especially queer women, embraced the very Sapphic TV adaptation of “A League of Their Own.” The series was praised for continuing the film’s legacy by showcasing the lives and experiences of the trailblazing women who shattered gender barriers in baseball.

Lesbian characters have been on the rise in Hollywood for years. Last year, lesbians outnumbered gay men for the first time among broadcast television’s LGBTQ characters. Shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “Gentleman Jack“ and “The L Word: Generation Q“ gained popularity for their portrayals of lesbian characters and their experiences. And films such as “Carol“ and “Tár” have received critical acclaim and cult followings from queer fans.

