A first look at the ‘A League of Their Own’ series is here

Amazon just released a first look at the new "A League of Their Own" TV series, and we're already counting down the days until it premieres.

The reboot of the 1992 film “A League of Their Own" was announced in 2020. The classic film follows the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which came about in 1943 when many men were fighting in World War II and couldn't play baseball. Based on a true story, a real team — the Rockford Peaches of Rockford, Ill. — inspired the movie and show.

According to Amazon, the TV series “evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic” and also takes things one step further to tell the story of “an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.”

Here's everything you need to know before it debuts this summer.

When does 'A League of Their Own' premiere?

The new series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, August 12 — a summer series for a summer sport.

The teaser introduces a new set of characters

Like the original film, the series will center on the Rockford Peaches, but will feature a new set of characters. The first footage from the series shows the characters in all the various aspects of their lives, from the baseball field to the workplace and at home with their families.

The 30-second clip is set to Stevie Nicks' classic hit "Edge of Seventeen." The leading ladies can be seen working hard, cutting loose and, above all, supporting each other.

The cast of the new series is packed with stars

“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson is playing double duty as a star and executive producer of the project. Many talented producers have been working by her side, including "Mozart in the Jungle" producer Will Graham.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams,” Graham and Jacobson said in a statement in 2020. “We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Here's a full run-down of the cast and the characters they play, positions included, per Deadline.

Abbi Jacobson: Carson Shaw, a catcher from a small town

D’Arcy Carden: Greta, who plays first base

Chanté Adams: Max, a powerful pitcher

Gbemisola Ikumelo: Clance, Max's best friend

Kelly McCormack: Jess, a shortstop originally from Canada

Roberta Colindrez: Mita, a pitcher from a Texas ranch

Priscilla Delgado: Izzy, a baseball player from Havana and the team's youngest player

Melanie Field: Jo, a "power hitter," according to her official description

Nick Offerman: The team's coach, Casey “Dove” Porter

Nat Faxon: Marshall, the Rockford Peaches’ team manager

Kevin Dunn: Morris Baker, the league owner with "conservative views," per his official description

Marquise Vilsón: Red Wright, a former pitcher for the Negro Leagues turned celebrity coach

Nancy Lenehan: Vivenne Hughes, a cosmetics entrepreneur

The show also stars Patrick J. Adams, Kate Berlant, Dale Dickey, Marinda Anderson and Don Fanelli.

Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in the original film, will guest star in the show as a bartender at a local gay bar, as she revealed on an episode of 'Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino."