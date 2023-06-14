8-year-old and group of kid drummers stun Terry Crews and the 'AGT' judges

The Atlanta Drum Academy is golden.

A dazzling drum team of around 20 kids was awarded a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night's show.

The group, led by a boy named Chioma, 8, wowed host Terry Crews and the judges with their routine, which consisted of original beats, drumming along to popular songs and choreography.

Crews was electric during their performance, offering a “woo” and huge smiles the entire time.

The kids, meanwhile, looked like they were on cloud nine, performing their little hearts out.

In a video introducing the group, academy director James Riles III said he started the group so local children could get a head start on a musical journey.

“I started Atlanta Drum Academy because I wanted to have something that little kids could do (so) they didn’t have to wait until they got into middle school or high school to join a band,” he said in a video introducing the group.

Riles earned a music scholarship to Morris Brown College in Atlanta. He was also a performer in the 2002 movie “Drumline,” according to the group’s website.

Chioma said in the video that he visualized earning a golden buzzer before it happened.

“I had a dream that I was on ‘America’s Got Talent’ winning the golden buzzer, and now I’m just right here,” Chioma said before his team’s audition started.

“We made a vision board with my mom and I had some glitter to make the golden buzzer,” he said. “I believe I can win.”

The judges agreed.

“It was fun. It was energetic. You guys are adorable. I think everybody in this room loved you, and I love you,” judge Howie Mandel said.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before on this stage,” fellow judge Sofia Vergara said. “You guys might have a very big chance to win this competition because I think everyone is going to go crazy.”

After the performance, Crews came flying in behind the judges' table and announced there was “no need to vote.” He then enthusiastically hit the golden buzzer, as the crowd erupted.

The group now advances directly to the program's live shows. New episodes of "AGT" air Tuesdays on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.