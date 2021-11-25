Some "Saturday Night Live" fans will say the best episodes are during election season but we're definitely partial to the holidays.

Each year, the sketch comedy series highlights the chaos and excitement that comes with reuniting with your family for a day filled with food, fun ... and probably some drama.

On Wednesday evening, "Saturday Night Live" will celebrate decades-worth of hilarious Thanksgiving sketches with a two-hour special featuring the best holiday skits.

The Thanksgiving-themed episode will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Ahead of the holiday, take a look back at some of the best turkey day skits since the series began in 1975.

1. Target Thanksgiving Ad

“SNL,” which is currently airing its 47th season, unveiled a funny new Thanksgiving sketch last week when Simu Liu hosted the show

Although this is the most recent clip, it deserves a spot on this list for how it perfectly captures the awkward conversations and interactions that occur around the dinner table on Thanksgiving.

2. "Back Home Ballers"

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong, along with a few "SNL" alums, form the ultimate girl group to rap about coming home for the holidays. Led by host Cameron Diaz in 2014, the "Back Home Ballers" brag about enjoying free Wi-Fi, a fridge filled with groceries, and naps at their parents' house. It might be the most universally relatable sketch on this list.

3. "A Thanksgiving Miracle"

Matthew McConaughey hosted the show when this 2015 sketch aired.

It is still timely as it perfectly depicts the power of Adele and her music. The skit begins with a family arguing about political topics during Thanksgiving dinner.

Some text pops up that reads, "Thanksgiving with the family can be hard. Everyone has different opinions and beliefs. But there's one thing that unites us all…"

A young girl gets up from the table and turns on Adele's "Hello" which causes all the family members to immediately start singing. Nothing brings people together like Adele.

4. Kristen Wiig's "Surprise Lady" ruins Thanksgiving

"SNL" alum Kristen Wiig returned to the show to host the Nov. 19, 2016 episode. She reprised her beloved "Surprise Lady" character and was so funny that fellow alums Bobby Moynihan and Leslie Jones were struggling to hold back laughs.

In the sketch, Wigg is unable to contain her excitement when she learns that a son is surprising his mother for Thanksgiving.

One of the most well-known holiday sketches of all time aired in 1992 during season 18. Adam Sandler, who was a cast member on the show from 1990 to 1995, sang his unforgettable Thanksgiving song during "Weekend Update."

As Sandler strummed his guitar, alum Kevin Nealon joined him in singing the chorus, "A turkey for me/ And turkey for you/ Let's eat turkey in a big brown shoe."

6. "The Californians: Thanksgiving"

Host Jeremy Renner appeared in the Thanksgiving-themed version of the popular SNL skit "The Californians" in 2012. Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, Taran Killam and Tim Robinson sported blond wigs as they listed various Los Angeles neighborhoods in exaggerated west coast accents.

The fictional soap opera always has plenty of family drama, but "The Californians" shared some extra scandalous news in honor of the holiday.

7. "Friends-giving"

This 2018 sketch was a nod to all the people who also celebrate Friendsgiving each year. Host Steve Carell and Strong played strangers who oddly know the same Thanksgiving song that none of their friends have heard before.

"Caught his eye on turkey day/ As we both ate pumpkin pie/ She flashed a little smile my way/ Can she tell that I am shy?" they sang together as the rest of their friends looked confused.

8. "Kissing Family: Thanksgiving"

The Vogelchecks don’t seem like the kind of family to argue across the table because they are too busy being affectionate. Jason Segel hosted this 2011 episode and Paul Rudd made a special appearance in this sketch where the family members cannot stop kissing each other.

"World War II kiss," Armisen says before Hader dips him and plants a kiss.