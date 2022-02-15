The Oscars haven't had a host since 2019 — until now. And instead of one host this year, there will be three.

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Twitter that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will emcee the 2022 Oscars — something that hasn't happened in the past 35 years.

The last time three people emceed the show together was back in 1987 when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan signed on to be the program's entertainers. But since then, there's only been one or two people hosting the show at a time.

In fact, the last time the Oscars had a host was back in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel entertained viewers with his jokes. He later passed the torch to Kevin Hart until the comedian backed out in 2019 over the backlash he received for his past homophobic tweets.

Schumer teased the big news in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday. “Big fun news comin,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of herself through the years.

After the official news came out, Schumer wrote a follow-up post saying how honored she felt to perform with "legends" Sykes and Hall. "Mama I made it!" she wrote.

Will Packer, the Oscars show producer, revealed in a press release why the three stars were chosen: “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles."

He added: "Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added, "Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film."

The Oscars will air live on March 27 at 8 p.m Eastern time on ABC.