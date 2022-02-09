See how 2 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants made history this week

Two contestants made game show history this week by winning big on "Wheel of Fortune."

For the first time in the syndicated game show's 40-year history, two contestants won the $100,000 grand prize in the bonus round two nights in a row. Even longtime host Pat Sajak couldn't believe their luck!

It all started on Monday night when contestant Lisa Kramer guessed the phrase "Vultures overhead" to win the $100,000 grand prize in the bonus round. Kramer, who charmed viewers with a story about meeting Sajak at a Los Angeles restaurant when she was just a girl, walked away with a total earnings of $116,700.

Then, on Tuesday night, contestant Mark Baer kept up the momentum when he guessed the phrase "A quick flight" in the bonus round. When Sajak opened up the envelope revealing his prize, it turned out to be another $100,000, bringing Baer's total earnings to $126,550.

"Oh huh, it's never happened," a stunned Sajack told viewers as he displayed the card revealing the second consecutive $100,000 grand prize.

Meanwhile, celebratory confetti filled the air as Baer whooped and hollered with joy. "I love you!" Baer yelled to Sajak and the show's studio audience.

"And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock," Sajak joked.

While saying goodbye to viewers, the normally unflappable Sajak was noticeably still surprised by the historic moment. “Well, even after almost 40 years, new things happen around here,” he said.

Sajak then started looking ahead to the next episode. “Let’s go for three,” he told viewers.

Fans of the show celebrated Kramer and Baer's big wins on Twitter, with many hoping to see the magic happen again on Wednesday night.

"Another $100,000 winner for Mark. Let’s make three wins (in) a row, wheel watchers!! Mark, here’s thousands of reasons to celebrate $100,000!!!" gushed one.

Meanwhile, others took the lucky streak as a sign that it was time to finally get on "Wheel of Fortune" themselves.

"Wow! I can’t believe it! Back to back 100K wins on Wheel Of Fortune. OMG. Now I really want to audition for it!" another viewer wrote.