It's a boy! '1000-Lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton welcomes 2nd child

Congratulations are in order!

Amy Slaton from "1000-Lb. Sisters" has welcomed her second child, a boy named Glenn Allen Halterman, with husband Michael.

“The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," she told TODAY in a statement. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Amy Slaton (R) and husband Michael with their new son, Glenn.

Slaton, 34, said that their son weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces at the time of his birth and measured in at 17.5 inches long.

When she announced his arrival on Instagram, the reality TV star shared a few photos of Glenn, along with one of him meeting his older brother, Gage, and another of him with her and Michael in the hospital.

"Welcome glenn allen halterman," Slaton wrote.

In November 2020, Slaton and Michael welcomed their first son, Gage. One year later, Slaton celebrated his first birthday on Instagram.

"Screaming happy 1st birthday. To my wonderful son," she wrote alongside a cute pic of them together. "We love u more then you realize. You are kind sweet and little bit of rebel in you as well. I'm so honor and proud to say im your mum. Dada and i love you so much. You are our heart and soul..."

Amy Slaton holds her second baby, Glenn, in the hospital.

When Slaton was pregnant with her second child, she documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram. She said that sometimes her son would start kicking during the night and sometimes she would start craving garlic and tacos.

However, fans will learn all about Slaton's pregnancy journey in the upcoming season of “1000-Lb. Sisters." Slaton confirmed to TODAY that the show has been renewed for a fourth season.