1 of Bob Saget’s last posts before his death was about ‘the afterlife’

Just days before he died unexpectedly at the age of 65, Bob Saget posted musings about the afterlife in one of his last Instagram posts.

On Dec. 31, the "Full House" star shared a tribute to the late Betty White, calling her "smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love."

In his post, the comedian acknowledged that White would often talk about "the love of her life," aka her late husband Allen Ludden. He then said he hoped that White and Ludden were now together once again.

"Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this," Saget wrote at the time.

On Sunday night, news of Saget's own passing spread quickly after Orlando police found him dead in a hotel room. Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

In his last Instagram post, published over the weekend, Saget said he had a blast performing at his latest comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. The comedian had recently embarked on a nationwide standup tour that was scheduled to run until June 2022.

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote.

After news of the actor's passing spread on Sunday night, several of his "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-stars took to social media to express their condolences to his family.

Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as Saget's daughter on both TV series, was at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to say,” the actor tweeted. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

John Stamos, who played Saget's brother-in-law Jess Katsopolis on the show, said he was "broken" and "gutted" in his tribute to his friend and co-star.

“I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” he wrote.

Saget leaves behind a wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.