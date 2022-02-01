'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor who appeared on the AMC series “The Walking Dead,” has died at the age of 31, his representative confirmed to TODAY on Monday.

“Moses was so loved by so many. He always had a smile (on his) face and the most positive attitude," the representative said in a statement. "Moses was very close to his family especially his sister Teerea and shared with her his goals for his future.

“We are extremely (saddened) about the loss of Moses, he was a beautiful person with a heart of gold and an extremely talent actor. Anyone who knew Moses was truly blessed to have him in their lives.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how Moseley died. Deadline said he was found dead last week in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Moseley played one of Michonne’s walkers on “The Walking Dead” and appeared in six episodes of the hit drama between 2012 and 2015, according to IMDB.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley” the show captioned a photo of him on its official Twitter page.

Jeremy Palko, who portrayed Andy on a half dozen episodes of “The Walking Dead,” also mourned Moseley’s death.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being You will be missed my friend,” he wrote on Twitter.

"Oh god. This is just breaking my heart," Melissa Cowan, who played Bicycle Girl Walker on the first season of "The Walking Dead," wrote on Facebook.

"Moses J. Moseley you were truly one of a kind and a class act. Always nice, funny and a smile to light any room. Folks, mental health is real. If you ever need someone to talk to, please reach out."

In addition to “The Walking Dead,” Moseley appeared in the HBO limited series “Watchmen” and USA Network’s “Queen of the South.” He also had uncredited film roles in “The Internship,” “Trouble with the Curve” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”